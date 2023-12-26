Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at upcoming Penacony Food Fest event

While patch 1.6 has yet to be released, new leaks regarding Honkai Star Rail 2.0 have begun to surface. These rumors have certainly captured the community's attention, with details of the rendered character models and territory of Penacony. Version 2.0 is projected to be released in early 2024, as version 1.6 may be the final 1.0 patch.

This article will provide information about the leaked Food Fest event that might be coming to the game according to Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks.

Note: The content of this article is based on leaks from c2tr and r/HonkaiStarRail_leaks on Reddit and may change upon release. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

All you need to know about the Penacony Food Fest event for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Every version of Honkai Star Rail has various gameplay-related events that provide players with rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, Modelling Resin, etc. One of these events for patch 2.0 is seemingly called Penacony Food Fest.

According to the embedded Reddit post, you will obtain one "Dreamscape Delicacy" each day, which you can share with other characters in the game. You will also receive a Special Letter on the final day of the event. This item might be a 4-star character selector, according to speculation on Reddit.

This item might be a 4-star selector according to the leaker (Image via Reddit)

At the time of writing, it is not known which characters will be included in the selector or whether they will include the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 characters. Hopefully, future leaks will provide more insight into the 4-star selector.

While the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update might be quite a few weeks away, version 1.6 is right around the corner. The update is set to be released on December 27, bringing the first-ever limited 5-star Harmony character, Ruan Mei, to the game. The Stellaron Hunter Blade, who follows the path of Destruction, will also receive his first rerun banner in phase 1 Warp events of version 1.6

The upcoming update is full of exciting new content and rewards, including a free 5-star, Dr Ratio, who will also have a Warp event in the second phase of 1.6.