Should you pull for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6? Pull value and team role explored

Dr. Ratio is an upcoming 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. He is a member of the Intelligentsia Guild who will join the game’s character roster as an Imaginary-wielding Path of The Hunt unit. Players are eager for his release as he can inflict significant single-target Imaginary damage.

This article discusses Dr. Ratio’s kit and team role in detail to help you decide whether you should pull for him during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Dr. Ratio’s kit and team role in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Expand Tweet

Dr. Ratio is a DPS character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6, and his kit revolves around dealing massive amounts of damage to a single opponent.

Dr. Ratio’s kit is listed in the section below:

Basic attack: Unleashes an attack on a single enemy, dealing Imaginary damage.

Unleashes an attack on a single enemy, dealing Imaginary damage. Skill: Deals Imaginary damage and activates Dr. Ratio’s talent based on how many debuffs the enemy has.

Deals Imaginary damage and activates Dr. Ratio’s talent based on how many debuffs the enemy has. Ultimate: Deals Imaginary damage to an enemy and obtains a buff that greatly increases the follow-up attack chance from the talent. When Dr. Ratio casts an ultimate while this buff is stacked twice, the follow-up attack counter resets.

Talent:

Dr. Ratio obtains one of the buffs listed below at random:

Unleashes a follow-up attack that scales with Dr. Ratio’s ATK stat.

Boosts ATK stat by 12 percent and can be stacked up to three times.

Boosts CRIT Rate by 4 percent and can be stacked up to three times.

Boosts CRIT DMG by 12 percent and can be stacked up to three times.

Boosts SPD stat for 5 percent and can be stacked up to three times.

There are several options when it comes to Honkai Star Rail team compositions for Dr. Ratio. In a team, he can either act as a main DPS or sub-DPS unit, but in a hypercarry team, he can out-damage most Path of The Hunt characters. As he can unleash follow-up attacks, he can be paired with Topaz & Numby, a character whose damage relies on follow-up attacks.

Should you pull for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Dr. Ratio will be available during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The game's 1.6 update features multiple brand-new characters. Trailblazers will receive a free copy of Dr. Ratio upon his release, so you do not need to pull for him.

However, according to previous Honkai Star Rail leaks, his first two Eidolons look promising because they can significantly increase his damage output. Therefore, If you want to invest in a character excelling in single-target damage, you can pull for him using your Stellar Jades. Dr. Ratio’s kit also allows him to adapt to different playstyles and teams, making him an excellent character.

For more Honkai Star Rail updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.