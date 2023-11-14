Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal updated kit for Dr. Ratio and Eidolons

Recent leaks for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 showcase updated information on Dr. Ration, one of the two new upcoming characters. A part of the Intelligentsia Guild, he reportedly will be an Imaginary Hunt unit, arriving in the second half of the update. Like Ruan Mei, there's much to know about Dr. Ration through the leaks.

This article will list the updated kit of Dr. Ratio, including his passive talents, active skills, and Eidolons. Note that this particular character might have his own Light Cone as a signature gear piece, like any limited 5-star character.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by c2tr, Waffel, and DImbreath. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Dr. Ratio updated kit leaks for Honkai Star Rail 1.6

As mentioned, Dr. Ratio would be a 5-star limited character, associated with the Hunt Path and wielding the Imaginary Honkai Star Rail element. Based on the leaks, here is a summarized version of Dr. Ratio's skills:

Basic attack: Deals Imaginary damage based on ATK stat to a single enemy.

Deals Imaginary damage based on ATK stat to a single enemy. Skill: Triggers Dr. Ratio's passive talent based on the number of debuffs on enemies. Additionally, deals increased Imaginary damage to enemies.

Triggers Dr. Ratio's passive talent based on the number of debuffs on enemies. Additionally, deals increased Imaginary damage to enemies. Ultimate: Deals increased damage to a single enemy, gaining a buff. This buff will increase the chance of a follow-up attack from the passive talent. Stacking this buff twice will reset the follow-up counter upon casting an ultimate.

Passive talent:

Randomly gain any one of the five following buffs:

Launches a follow-up attack scaling off a high percentage of Ratio's ATK.

Increases ATK by 12%, stacks three times.

Increases Crit Rate by 4%, stacks three times.

Increases Crit Damage by 12%, stacks three times.

Increases SPD by 5%, stacks three times. Each buff lasts for three turns.

Here's a list of all Eidolons, except for 3 and 5:

E1: Gains buff equal to the talent and stacks twice for each buff.

Gains buff equal to the talent and stacks twice for each buff. E2: Follow-up damage increases against enemies up to a maximum of four times.

Follow-up damage increases against enemies up to a maximum of four times. E4: With each buff, Dr. Ratio will gain 3 Energy.

With each buff, Dr. Ratio will gain 3 Energy. E6: Increases trigger effect for the Ultimate buff, increasing its damage.

Dr. Ratio may arrive in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.6, alongside Kafka, on January 17, 2024.