Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks confirm Blade and Kafka rerun: Release date, countdown, and more

With Honkai Star Rail 1.5 featuring the first rerun of Silver Wolf, the next update seems to be getting the rest of the Stellar Hunters. Blade and Kafka have been confirmed to be the returning characters, alongside Ruan Mei and Kafka. This will also be the first time HoYoverse deploys two reruns in a single update, with two banners in each phase.

This article lists all the release times and the dates for Blade and Kafka in v1.6. Readers will also find a countdown for each character, helping them track the time based on their region.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by Croix. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Blade rerun release date and times in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Blade will appear in the first phase of v1.6 alongside Ruan Mei. The update is scheduled to be released on December 27, 2023, at 11:00 UTC +8.

Here is a list of Blade's release dates and times, followed by a countdown:

American servers (December 26):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (December 27):

Western European Time: 4 am.

Central European Time: 5 am.

Eastern European Time: 6 am.

Asian servers (December 27):

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am.

China Standard Time: 11 am.

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm.

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm.

Typically, the aforementioned times can change based on the maintenance downtime before the update.

Kafka rerun release date and times in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Similar to Blade, his Stellaron companion Kafka will also be featured in one of the two limited banners in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. She will arrive alongside Dr. Ratio, making it her first rerun in the game. Here is a list of Kafka's release dates and times, followed by a countdown:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: January 16 at 6:00 pm

January 16 at 6:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: January 16 at 8:00 pm

January 16 at 8:00 pm Central Standard Time: January 16 at 10:00 pm

January 16 at 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: January 16 at 11:00 pm

January 16 at 11:00 pm Western European Time: January 17 at 5:00 am

January 17 at 5:00 am Central European Time: January 17 at 6:00 am

January 17 at 6:00 am Eastern European Time: January 17 at 7:00 am

January 17 at 7:00 am India Standard Time: January 17 at 9:30 am

January 17 at 9:30 am China Standard Time: January 17 at 12:00 pm

January 17 at 12:00 pm Philippine Standard Time: January 17 at 12:00 pm

January 17 at 12:00 pm Japanese Standard Time: January 17 at 1:00 pm

January 17 at 1:00 pm Korea Standard Time: January 17 at 1:00 pm.

Note that the aforementioned times can change based on HoYoverse plans for the total runtime. In filler patches in Honkai Star Rail, each half can be reduced to 17 days, adding up to 35 days for the patch.