Honkai Star Rail 1.5 maintenance schedule: Server downtime, compensation, and patch countdown

With the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update on the horizon, HoYoverse will soon announce the official maintenance schedule, which is usually for five hours before the global launch. The developers shut down the servers to prepare for the patch, making necessary installments and fixing any existing bugs to improve the overall gameplay experience for Trailblazers.

Besides, players also receive a fair amount of Stellar Jades as compensation for the inconvenience caused since the maintenance break directly affects their account’s progress. Like every other major update, the server downtime for the upcoming update is expected to begin on November 15, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8).

Further details regarding the maintenance schedule are given below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 server downtime and compensation details

As mentioned, the maintenance break will occur on November 15, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8), five hours before the version 1.5 release. Since all servers shut down simultaneously, the time will differ for players depending on their location.

Listed below is the maintenance start time across some of the major regions. Remember that servers in Europe and America will shut down on November 14, 2023, due to time zone differences.

Pacific Daylight Time : 3 pm (November 14, 2023)

: 3 pm (November 14, 2023) Eastern Daylight Time : 6 pm (November 14, 2023)

: 6 pm (November 14, 2023) Greenwich Mean Time : 11 pm (November 14, 2023)

: 11 pm (November 14, 2023) Central European Summer Time : 12 am (August 30, 2023)

: 12 am (August 30, 2023) India Standard Time : 3:30 am (August 30, 2023)

: 3:30 am (August 30, 2023) China Standard Time : 6 am (August 30, 2023)

: 6 am (August 30, 2023) Japanese Standard Time: 7 am (August 30, 2023)

Here is a countdown timer showing the time remaining until Honkai Star Rail 1.5 maintenance:

Once the servers are online, players will receive 300 Stellar Jades as a compensation reward and an additional 300 Jades for bug fixes, which should help those summoning Huohuo or Argenti in the upcoming banners.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 patch countdown

Patch 1.5 in Honkai Star Rail is expected to launch on November 15, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8), following the five-hour maintenance break. Players can keep an eye on the countdown below, which actively tracks the release of the major update.

The servers should be live once the timer hits zero, featuring Huohuo’s banner, which will follow the usual three-week warp cycle. The second phase of the patch marks Argenti’s debut as a playable 5-star character alongside Hanya, the new 4-star unit.

Lastly, a Silver Wolf rerun is also coming to the v1.5 update. Her banner is also worth going for in case you need a strong support unit on your roster. She has access to an assortment of debuffs that can weaken enemies, helping other characters deal additional damage to them.