How to prepare for Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update

The release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is right around the corner. It's expected to arrive with the brand-new character Huohuo, along with fresh content to overhaul gameplay. Coupled with that, trailblazers are hyped about the new playable area featured in the latest version. This article discusses all the materials required to stock up for the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Preparing for upcoming version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail

In version 1.5, a four-star unit and two new five-star characters are set to release along with their signature Light Cones. Trailblazers will need certain materials to ascend them to the maximum level.

All materials to fully ascend Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Lvl 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Immortal Scionette.

Lvl 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Immortal Scionette.

Lvl 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Aeroblossom, 3x Ascendant Debris.

Lvl 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Aeroblossom, 7x Ascendant Debris.

Lvl 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Lumintwig, 20x Ascendant Debris.

Lvl 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Lumintwig, 35x Ascendant Debris.

Here's a list of all materials to fully upgrade Huohuo’s Traces:

Three million Credits

41x Immortal Scionette

56x Immortal Aeroblossom

58x Immortal Lumintwig

18x Seed of Abundance

69x Sprout of Life

139x Flower of Eternity

12x Regret of infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

All materials to fully ascend Argenti in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Lvl 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Extinguished Core.

Lvl 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Extinguished Core.

Lvl 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Glimmering Core, 3x Netherworld Pass.

Lvl 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Glimmering Core, 7x Netherworld Pass.

Lvl 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Squirming Core, 20x Netherworld Pass.

Lvl 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Squirming Core, 35x Netherworld Pass.

All materials required to fully level up Argenti’s Traces are listed below:

Three million Credits

18x Key of Inspiration

41x Extinguished Core

69x Key of Knowledge

56x Glimmering Core

139x Key of Wisdom

58x Squirming Core

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

All materials to fully ascend Hanya in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Hanya (Image via HoYoverse)

Lvl 20+: 3,200 Credits, 4x Artifex’s Module.

Lvl 30+: 6,400 Credits, 8x Artifex’s Module.

Lvl 40+: 12,800 Credits, 5x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 2x Netherworld Pass.

Lvl 50+: 32,000 Credits, 8x Artifex’s Cogwheel, 5x Netherworld Pass.

Lvl 60+: 64,000 Credits, 5x Artefex’s Gyreheart, 15x Netherworld Pass.

Lvl 70+: 128,000 Credits, 7x Artefex’s Gyreheart, 28x Netherworld Pass.

Below is a list of the materials required to completely upgrade Hanya’s Traces:

2.4 million Credits

12x Harmonic Tune

28x Artifex's Module

54x Ancestral Hymn

42x Artifex's Cogwheel

105x Stellaris Symphony

42x Artifex's Gyreheart

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

5x Tracks of Destiny

Other than ascension materials, you should also save up Stellar Jades and Fuel for the upcoming version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail. You can use the former item to buy the Star Rail Special Pass and Warp for your desired character, while Fuel is handy in farming materials.

You can also pre-farm the required Relic sets to build the new characters: Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya. The Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set is ideal for Hanya as she is a supporting character. The Champion of Streetwise Boxing Relic set is recommended for Argenti as he inflicts Physical damage. As for Huohuo, The Passerby of Wandering Cloud is the best Relic set to capitalize on her abilities.