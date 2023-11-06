Honkai Star Rail Hanya materials guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail will be released on November 11, 2023, across all available platforms. Hanya is a new 4-star character released in version 1.5 in Argenti's limited-time event banner. She is a Physical unit who excels in buffing her teammates on the battlefield as she treads on the Path of Harmony.
While some time is left for her release in Honkai Star Rail, Players might want to pre-farm her materials and level her up after obtaining her. This article lists all materials required to fully ascend her in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.
What are Hanya's ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?
You must fully level Hanya to unlock her full potential on the battlefield. Here is a list that includes all the materials to level her up:
- 240,000 Credits
- 12x Artifex's Module
- 13x Artifex's Cogwheel
- 12x Artifex's Gyreheart
- 50x Netherworld Pass
You can farm and obtain the Artifex's Module, Cogwheel, and Gyreheart by defeating Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion, Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad, Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, and Aurumaton Gatekeeper.
As for the Netherworld Pass, you need to clear the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Perdition located in the new Xianzhou Luofu map, Fyxestroll Garden.
You must also level up Hanya's Traces to unleash her abilities' true potential. Here is a list of all materials to do so:
- 2.4 million Credits
- 12x Harmonic Tune
- 54x Ancestral Hymn
- 105x Stellaris Symphony
- 28x Artifex's Module
- 42x Artifex's Cogwheel
- 42x Artifex's Gyreheart
- 12x Regret of Infinite Ochema
- 5x Tracks of Destiny
The Harmonic Tune, Ancestral Hymn, and Stellaris Symphony can be farmed and obtained from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony Located in the Robot Settlement. You can acquire all Regret of Infinite Ochema by defeating Phantylia multiple times in the Echo of War in Scalegorge Waterscape.
Tracks of Destiny is obtainable from the Simulated Universes, Embers Exchange Store, Nameless Honor battlepass, and particular events.
Best builds for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail
Relic sets
Hanya provides buffs to her allies and boosts their SPD while fighting in Honkai Star Rail; therefore, the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set is ideal for her.
The two-piece set bonus increases her SPD by 6%, and the complete set allows Hanya to increase the SPD stat of all allies by 12% for a turn when she uses her ultimate.
The Broken Keel Planar Ornament set is recommended for Hanya. It increases Effect RES by 10%. Additionally, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10% when her Effect RES is at 30% or higher. You can farm this Planar Ornament set from World 7 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.
Light Cones
But the Battle Isn't Over 5-star Light Cone is an excellent choice for Hanya. It increases her Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and regenerates one skill point whenever she uses her ultimate. Additionally, when she uses her skill, the next ally taking action deals 30% more damage for one turn.
This signature Light Cone of Bronya harmonizes very well with Hanya as her kit allows her to regain Skill Points.