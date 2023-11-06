Honkai Star Rail Hanya materials guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail will be released on November 11, 2023, across all available platforms. Hanya is a new 4-star character released in version 1.5 in Argenti's limited-time event banner. She is a Physical unit who excels in buffing her teammates on the battlefield as she treads on the Path of Harmony.

While some time is left for her release in Honkai Star Rail, Players might want to pre-farm her materials and level her up after obtaining her. This article lists all materials required to fully ascend her in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

What are Hanya's ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

You must fully level Hanya to unlock her full potential on the battlefield. Here is a list that includes all the materials to level her up:

240,000 Credits

12x Artifex's Module

13x Artifex's Cogwheel

12x Artifex's Gyreheart

50x Netherworld Pass

You can farm and obtain the Artifex's Module, Cogwheel, and Gyreheart by defeating Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion, Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad, Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, and Aurumaton Gatekeeper.

As for the Netherworld Pass, you need to clear the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Perdition located in the new Xianzhou Luofu map, Fyxestroll Garden.

You must also level up Hanya's Traces to unleash her abilities' true potential. Here is a list of all materials to do so:

2.4 million Credits

12x Harmonic Tune

54x Ancestral Hymn

105x Stellaris Symphony

28x Artifex's Module

42x Artifex's Cogwheel

42x Artifex's Gyreheart

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

5x Tracks of Destiny

The Harmonic Tune, Ancestral Hymn, and Stellaris Symphony can be farmed and obtained from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony Located in the Robot Settlement. You can acquire all Regret of Infinite Ochema by defeating Phantylia multiple times in the Echo of War in Scalegorge Waterscape.

Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony (Image via HoYoverse)

Tracks of Destiny is obtainable from the Simulated Universes, Embers Exchange Store, Nameless Honor battlepass, and particular events.

Best builds for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail

Relic sets

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Hanya provides buffs to her allies and boosts their SPD while fighting in Honkai Star Rail; therefore, the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set is ideal for her.

The two-piece set bonus increases her SPD by 6%, and the complete set allows Hanya to increase the SPD stat of all allies by 12% for a turn when she uses her ultimate.

Broken Keel Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

The Broken Keel Planar Ornament set is recommended for Hanya. It increases Effect RES by 10%. Additionally, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10% when her Effect RES is at 30% or higher. You can farm this Planar Ornament set from World 7 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

Light Cones

But the Battle Isn't Over Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

But the Battle Isn't Over 5-star Light Cone is an excellent choice for Hanya. It increases her Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and regenerates one skill point whenever she uses her ultimate. Additionally, when she uses her skill, the next ally taking action deals 30% more damage for one turn.

This signature Light Cone of Bronya harmonizes very well with Hanya as her kit allows her to regain Skill Points.