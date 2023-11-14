Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal updated kit for Ruan Mei and Eidolons

Ruan Mei was officially revealed to be the upcoming character for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 alongside Dr. Ratio. The Ice Harmony unit has been mentioned quite a few times across multiple dialogs, as she is known for being an elegant scholar of the Genius Society and a biology expert. As for her official release date, readers can expect Ruan Mei to arrive in the first half of 1.6.

However, since the update is quite far, any official announcements regarding her is highly unlikely. This is where the data miners come in, revealing significant information on future characters and helping players choose whether some units are worth the investment.

This article is based on Ruan Mei's updated kit based on the game's recent beta.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by c2tr and Dimbreath. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Ruan Mei update kit leaks and Eidolons for Honkai Star Rail 1.6

As mentioned, Ruan Mei will be a 5-star Ice Harmony character specializing in SPD amplification and Break efficiency. Like other Honkai Star Rail characters, Ruan Mei has three active skills, one technique, and one passive talent.

Here is a summary of her skills, followed by the leak:

Basic attack: Deals Ice damage based on Ruan Mei's ATK stat.

Deals Ice damage based on Ruan Mei's ATK stat. Skill: Grants a special buff to Ruan Mei for two turns, granting her allies increased SPD and Break Effect efficiency.

Grants a special buff to Ruan Mei for two turns, granting her allies increased SPD and Break Effect efficiency. Ultimate: Increases weakness break duration for all enemies, delaying their action based on Ruan Mei's Break Effect. This skill will also deal Ice damage to enemies.

Increases weakness break duration for all enemies, delaying their action based on Ruan Mei's Break Effect. This skill will also deal Ice damage to enemies. Technique: Reduces an enemy's toughness against an element type. Additionally, it increases the toughness damage against enemies in the Simulated Universe.

Reduces an enemy's toughness against an element type. Additionally, it increases the toughness damage against enemies in the Simulated Universe. Passive talent: All allies gain increased damage. After breaking an enemy's toughness in Honkai Star Rail, allies will deal Ice damage equal to a percentage of Ruan Mei's ATK stat.

Here is a list of her Eidolons, excluding the 3 and 5, as they only increase the level of a character's skill and ultimate:

Eidolon 1: Increased the skill buff's duration and further grants a significant increase in all allies' ATK.

Increased the skill buff's duration and further grants a significant increase in all allies' ATK. Eidolon 2: Upon breaking an enemy's weakness, Ruan Mei grants an increased Break Effect by 100%.

Upon breaking an enemy's weakness, Ruan Mei grants an increased Break Effect by 100%. Eidolon 4: Ruan Mei allows her allies to deal increased crit damage on broken enemies.

Ruan Mei allows her allies to deal increased crit damage on broken enemies. Eidolon 6: Generated field from ultimate stays for one more turn. Additionally, with every point of Break Effect over 180%, she will deal 24% more damage through her ultimate.

Additional details on Ruan Mei's Eidolons can be found in the above Reddit post.

Ruan Mei is expected to be released on December 27, 2023, alongside Blade in the first half of Honkai Star Rail v1.6.