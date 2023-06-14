Can you cancel Ultimate attacks in Honkai Star Rail?

As players weave through the story of Honkai Star Rail, they will have countless opportunities to engage with the robust combat system. The turn-based battles against alien forces allow players to set up various teams of unique characters. Each hero boasts unique skills and playstyles to diversify the gameplay. These range from the powerful Quantum damage dealer Seele to brawny tanks like the Ice-wielding Gepard. All characters also have powerful Ultimates that can be unleashed by charging the gauge with Basic Attack and Skill moves.

As such, waiting for the most opportune moment to use these Ultimates to breeze through battles faster is vital. So that begs the question: can Ultimates be recalled once activated in Honkai Star Rail?

Is it possible to cancel an Ultimate attack once initiated in Honkai Star Rail?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Once players press the Ultimate button, there is no turning back. In other words, they have to commit to this action they make. This means they must think ahead and strategically line up Ultimates to supplement other moves and emerge victorious. Despite that, it can be frustrating for players to click on it accidentally.

So why was the decision made in the first place? After all, it is possible to cancel Skills as well, so it is logical that this would get the same treatment. But that is not the case. While no official information has been given for this design choice, it likely has some reasoning behind it. One that makes the most sense is that Falcom's Trails games inspire combat.

These are part of the underrated Legend of Heroes series and feature no way to cancel powerful Ultimate moves. HoYoverse producer David Jiang explained in an interview earlier this year that his love for the iconic JRPG series significantly shaped Honkai Star Rail. So it makes sense why certain gameplay elements are similar.

How do Ultimates work in Honkai Star Rail, and what is the best way to use them?

Depending on the character used, the Ultimate can drastically differ from others. Jing Yuan's "Mercy At Your Expense" summons the Thunder Lord to mimic the general's stance as he attacks in a sweeping motion to hit all foes with the lightning entity's massive spear. The royal Landau family's Gepard can create tanky shields for him and his team using "Enduring Bulwark."

The caring doctor Natasha from Belobog's Underworld can heal many of the team's HP thanks to her Ultimate "Gift of Rebirth." The Silverman Guards' Intelligence Officer Pela can decrease all foes' Defense using her "Zone Suppression." So there is enough variety here for each playstyle. As for using Ultimates effectively, that depends on the scenario at hand.

Offensive ones are great for breaking through the toughness gauge of foes to render them vulnerable to subsequent attacks. Be sure to buff your team as much as possible using Support Ultimates, like Asta "Astral Blessing," which increases the team's Speed stat. Shields are invaluable for shrugging off enemy attacks in Honkai Star Rail, so Ultimates from characters like Gepard allow for fantastic survivability. All in all, the key is experimenting and coming up with builds to tackle each hurdle.

