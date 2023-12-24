Dr. Ratio, who is scheduled to be released in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is particularly good at dealing damage to a single target as he follows the Path of The Hunt. HoYoverse, will also give away the upcoming brand-new 5-star character for free after his launch.

Since the character is available to the majority of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 players, those who prefer free-to-play may be curious about which F2P teams would be best for him given their character pool's relatively small selection.

This article lists the best free-to-play teams for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

What are the best F2P teams for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Dr. Ratio + Asta + March 7th + Natasha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Asta, March 7th, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Asta (Buffer)

(Buffer) March 7th (Tank)

(Tank) Natasha (Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition, Dr. Ratio is the main DPS who follows the Path of the Hunt to deal Imaginary damage to an opponent. Asta provides SPD-related buffs to each ally and increases their ATK stat to make sure they deal more damage.

March 7th shields her team members to make sure they don’t sustain any damage. Meanwhile, Natasha provides healing to the allies with low HP and makes sure they survive the battle.

Dr. Ratio + Serval + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Serval, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Serval (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Lynx (Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 free-to-play team composition, Dr. Ratio deals the most damage as he is the main DPS. Serval deals significant Lightning damage to adjacent enemies while also inflicting the opponents with DoTs (Damage over Time).

Tingyun increases Dr. Ratio's ATK stat and replenishes his energy, enabling him to inflict additional damage on his adversaries. Lynx provides heals to every ally with low HP and cleanses them if they are affected by a debuff.

Dr. Ratio + Trailblazer (Preservation) + Yukong + Natasha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Trailblazer (Preservation), Yukong, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Trailblazer (Preservation) (Tank/sub DPS)

(Preservation) (Tank/sub DPS) Yukong (Buffer)

(Buffer) Natasha (Healer)

Dr. Ratio, the primary DPS unit of this free-to-play team composition, focuses on dealing Imaginary damage to a single opponent. The Trailblazer (Preservation) deals substantial Fire damage to all opponents while shielding all allies.

Yukong provides ATK and CRIT-related buffs to every ally, which allows them to deal increased damage. Meanwhile, Natasha keeps an eye on her allies and heals them to ensure their survival.

For more news, guides, and updates related to Honkai Star Rail, remember to follow Sportskeeda.