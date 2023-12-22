Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Preservation characters, ranked

The Path of Preservation in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 features four characters. Every unit wields dissimilar elements and specializes in absorbing incoming damage. With the release of the version 1.6 update on December 27, 2023, players may be wondering which characters in this category are the most powerful in the title's current meta.

This article lists all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Path of Preservation characters and ranks them in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Path of Preservation characters in a tier list

All Honkai Star Rail Path of Preservation characters ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above shows all playable Preservation characters ranked in a tier list based on their performance in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Eidolons were not considered to determine this ranking.

SS tier

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Preservation character in the SS tier is excellent and boasts a flawless kit. She can shine on the battlefield without Eidolons and can be placed in various team compositions.

The only unit in the SS tier is:

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is the latest addition to the Preservation character roster. The unit can absorb any incoming damage and deal Quantum damage with her ultimate. She can also heal herself whenever her HP drops below 50 percent.

S tier

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

The Preservation character in the S tier is phenomenal but is overshadowed by Fu Xuan. The unit in this tier is:

Gepard

Gepard, the captain of the Silvermane Guards, is an Ice Preservation unit. He can slow down enemy movement with his skill and potentially freeze them. All allies on the battlefield receive shields from his ultimate, which scales with his DEF stat.

A tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in the A tier are great combatants but require a team to shine on the battlefield. Without Eidolons, they fall behind the other units treading on the same Path.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Preservation characters that deserve to be in the A tier are:

March 7th

Trailblazer (Preservation)

While both Preservation characters are decent, they demand a significant amount of investment to put in an amazing performance. For this reason, their pick rates in various challenging activities have significantly dropped.

For more guides, updates, and news related to Honkai Star Rail, remember to follow Sportskeeda.