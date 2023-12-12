Best Hanya teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

Memory of Chaos classifies as an end-game activity in Honkai Star Rail. It offers multiple Stages to clear and a decent amount of Stellar Jades. It resets every two weeks; therefore, Trailblazers can continuously obtain rewards every fifteen days.

Hanya, the brand new Path of Harmony character, has just been released in Honkai Star Rail. She specializes in providing buffs to her team’s DPS units to allow them to deal greater damage.

This article lists the best Hanya teams to challenge and conquer the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Certain parts of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinions

The best Hanya teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Blade + Hanya + Pela + Luocha

A team featuring Blade, Hanya, Pela, and Luocha in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade (Main DPS - Wind, Path of Destruction)

Hanya (Primary support unit/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony)

Pela (Secondary support unit/debuffer - Ice, Path of Nihility)

Luocha (Main healer - Imaginary, Path of Abundance)

In this Hanya team composition, Blade is the main DPS character who deals the most damage. As Blade is an excellent DPS unit, this hypercarry team will be an outstanding option for Memory of Chaos.

Blade will deal Wind damage to his opponents while Hanya and Pela assist him in bringing out his maximum potential. The former provides buffs to Blade to increase his damage output, and the latter will lower the enemy’s DEF to make them vulnerable.

Whenever a character is low on HP, Luocha steps in and heals them to ensure their survivability.

Jing Yuan + Hanya + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Jing Yuan, Hanya, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan (Main DPS - Lightning, Path of Erudition)

Hanya (Primary support unit/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony)

Silver Wolf (Secondary support unit/debuffer - Quantum, Path of Nihility)

Fu Xuan (Tank unit - Quantum, Path of Preservation)

This is a Jing Yuan-based hypercarry team capable of dealing significant damage. He deals the most damage with his Lightning Lord, which deals Lightning damage to three adjacent enemies on the battlefield.

To boost Jing Yuan’s Lightning Lord damage, Hanya can buff him with her ultimate to boost his SPD and ATK stat while Silver Wolf weakens the opponents with her kit.

Meanwhile, Fu Xuan activates the Matrix of Prescience to absorb the most incoming damage to make sure every ally survives.

Jingliu + Hanya + Bronya + Lynx

A team featuring Jingliu, Hanya, Bronya, and Lynx in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Primary DPS unit - Ice, Path of Destruction)

Hanya (Primary support unit/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony)

Bronya (Secondary support unit/buffer - Wind, Path of Harmony)

Lynx (Main healer - Quantum, Path of Abundance)

This Hanya team composition is also a hypercarry team based on Jingliu, one of the best Destruction DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail. To bring out her true potential, she is paired with Hanya and Bronya.

Both Path of Harmony characters can buff Jingliu’s CRIT DMG, ATK, and SPD simultaneously, which allows her to deal colossal Ice damage to the opponents. To enable both herself and Bronya to continuously give Jingliu buffs, Hanya can also regain Skill Points.

When a member's HP is low on this team, Lynx heals them. If any one of her allies is affected by a debuff, she can also cleanse them with her skill.