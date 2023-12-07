Honkai Star Rail tier list for Destruction characters (December 2023)

The Honkai Star Rail cast is constantly expanding, with each character pursuing a different Path. Units that choose the Path of Destruction are the best at dealing damage. Each one has a different kit and can deal a ton of damage on the battlefield. However, due to the number of options available, you may be unsure about whom to invest in.

This article ranks all Path of Destruction in a tier list.

Disclaimer: The tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Jingliu and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae are the SS+ tier Destruction characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Destruction character tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.5 tier list, the performances of these Path of Destruction characters have been evaluated in the absence of Eidolon.

Other Trailblazers may get different outcomes while using these characters as the efficacy will alter according to the unit designs and squad composition.

SS+ tier

Jingliu, 5-star Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Path of Destruction characters in the SS+ tier are incredible units who can finish several tasks in Honkai Star Rail by themselves. Here are the units in this tier:

Jingliu

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

With their ability to deal massive amounts of damage, both characters are excellent choices for end-game operations. They would be unstoppable in the same team.

S tier

Blade, a 5-star Wind element character (Image via HoYoverse)

There is only one S-tier character as of the game's 1.5 version:

Blade

Blade is an amazing character who, in exchange for his HP, can do enormous damage to one or many foes. He can also recover some health after a counterattack, making him a self-sufficient unit. This unit can easily finish end-game tasks like Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe.

A tier

Clara, a 5-star Physical element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The A-tier characters have the potential to take center stage in combat with enough investment. The Path of Destruction characters in this tier are as follows:

Hook

Clara

The characters in this tier need a large amount of investment and some high Eidolon levels to realize their full potential. They can finish most end-game tasks if their team is assembled and built properly.

B tier

Arlan, Head of Herta Space Station Security (Image via HoYoverse)

B-tier characters are weak and considered unviable in the game's meta. Here are the units that fall under this tier:

Arlan

Trailblazer(Physical)

These characters are not as strong in Honkai Star Rail because of their weak damage-dealing abilities. To make an impression on the battlefield, they need to be on a team composed of high-level Eidolons.

While these units can eventually finish the Simulated Universe content, it won't be worth the effort because other characters can do it more quickly and with less effort.