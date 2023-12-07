Honkai Star Rail tier list for DPS characters (December 2023)

In Honkai Star Rail, DPS characters are typically the units upon whom a whole team is built. Their main purpose in battle is to deal damage using different abilities. The majority of the title’s fanbase prefers to use a strong DPS option from the start of their playthrough. However, making this decision can be difficult with so many options available.

This article ranks all Honkai Star Rail DPS characters in a tier list.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

Ranking Honkai Star Rail 1.5 DPS characters in a tier list

DPS character tier list for December 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above displays all the available DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. For a fair assessment, each character has been evaluated without considering Eidolons.

SS+ tier

Kafka, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in the SS+ tier have amazing kits that can deal ridiculously high damage to their opponents.

The following units fall into this category:

Jingliu

Blade

Kafka

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Seele

All these characters can dominate the battlefield without high-level Eidolons and don't need large resource investments to perform well.

S tier

Topaz, a 5-star Fire element character (Image via HoYoverse)

These S-tier characters are excellent DPS choices, but they need some assistance to shine in combat:

Topaz & Numby

Argenti

Jung Yuan

Clara

Compared to the units in the SS+ tier, these characters are not as strong. When they are on the right team, though, they can easily defeat opponents.

A tier

Himeko, navigator of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

These A-tier characters were previously considered powerful but now aren't as viable in the Honkai Star Rail meta:

Yanqing

Himeko

Guinaifen

Sushang

Hook

Dan Heng

These units need a good team to help them perform well on the battlefield. Characters such as Yanqing and Himeko are strong enough alone, but Hook, Dan Heng, and Sushang need help from their allies to truly shine.

B tier

Serval, eldest daughter of the Landau family (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the B tier are not useful in the current meta. They inflict negligible damage on their adversaries.

The DPS units belonging to this category are as follows:

Serval

Qingque

Herta

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Arlan

For these characters to have a significant impact on end-game activities like Simulated Universe, a substantial amount of investment is needed.