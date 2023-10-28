5 best characters to use alongside Topaz in Honkai Star Rail

The second half of Honkai Star Rail's patch 1.4 introduces Numby, the game's first-ever playable warp trotter. Coupled with that, you also receive her master, Topaz, free of charge when you pull for her. The latest 5-star Hunt character in the game has some interesting mechanics. Using the follow-up attack feature of the Honkai Star Rail is the foundation of her whole kit.

With the help of her kit, Topaz can place a mark that boosts the damage inflicted by Follow-up attacks. Extra damage, known as follow-up attacks, are launched outside of a few specific character turns and do not need the usage of any skill points. Despite appearing to be among the greatest mechanics on paper, it was really overshadowed. However, it appears that Hoyoverse is attempting to give this mechanic a little more relevance with Topaz.

Let's discuss five characters who dovetail exceptionally well with the latest 5-star Hunt unit in Honkai Star Rail.

Five best teammates for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail

1) Clara

Clara might remind a few people of another white-haired girl who is followed by a colossal protector (Image via Hoyoverse)

Clara is simply the best partner for Topaz. These two dovetail so well it's astonishing how much damage they can inflict without using skill points. Due to Clara's passive, when she gets hit, Svarog will launch a counter-attack against the enemy who delivered the attack.

Her ultimate grants this boost to the entire squad for two hits and increases damage. This counter-attack is a follow-up move, and Topaz's Proof of debt skill is inflicted on one enemy, making follow-up attacks even more effective. This, combined with Numby catching the enemy hit by a follow-up strike, delivers a ton of damage.

2) Himeko

Don't take the navigator of the Astral Express to a Starbucks. She can cost you a lot of money with her caffeine addiction (Image via Hoyoverse)

Himeko has been dubbed one of Honkai Star Rail's worst damage dealers since the game's release. Her path of Erudition means she has no assault against a single enemy. However, she has a follow-up attack mechanic that activates when a weakness is broken and can inflict a lot of damage.

Himeko and Topaz are ideal partners if you want a team based on the fire element. The latter can deal with the individual enemies while Himeko dispatches the mobs. The Proof of Debt also increases the damage from follow-up attacks.

3) Jing Yuan

Can Xianzhou Luofu's general reclaim his crown of being the best lightning DPS again? (Image via Hoyoverse)

Jing Yuan's claim to fame is his follow-up attack, Lightning Lord, which deals devastating blows. This will trigger every few turns, but there is one problem: if Jing Yuan gets stunned, the follow-up attack turn will be slowed.

While Topaz cannot remove the stun, her Proof of Debt move boosts the damage suffered by enemies from the Lightning Lord's strikes. Numby also follows this up with her attack.

4) Asta

She owns a cute dog! The only reason you need to level her up (Image via Hoyoverse)

Aside from being one of the most adaptable support characters in Honkai Star Rail, Asta also possesses a powerful skill. Her ultimate allows her to advance the team's action and provide attack buffs.

She can break foes with fire vulnerability fairly effectively using her skill. Assume that when you pair her with Himeko and Topaz, the opponents will be the target of numerous follow-up assaults. You can use attack as your foot relic piece's primary stat to boost damage significantly, as Asta can provide you with the speed.

5) Tingyun

Tingyun has more aggro value than a Preservation character (Image via Hoyoverse)

Tingyun is easily the best 4-star support in Honkai Star Rail. Boasting great attack buffs, she can also help regenerate your ultimates faster. Plus, if you have a lightning DPS like Jing Yuan or Kafka, she can also provide an added elemental damage bonus.

Her buffs are quite helpful as the majority of Honkai Star Rail's DPS characters scale based on attack stat. Topaz has attack-scaling as well, with Tingyun greatly increasing her damage.

If you are planning to pull for Topaz, check out this guide on how to build her to capitalize on her kit.