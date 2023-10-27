Honkai Star Rail Topaz build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments 

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 enters the second half of the patch alongside two new characters and their respective gear pieces. Topaz, being the 5-star out of the two, has already made a lot of noise in the featured Aetherium Wars event of the first half. Typically, players are excited to see what the Senior Manager of IPC has in store as a playable character.

Readers can refer to this article for a complete guide on Topaz and Numby, including Light Cones, Relics, and more. Much like Jingliu, both Topaz and Guinaifen will be staying for approximately 17 days, leading players to squeeze out Stellar Jades in a limited amount of time.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Topaz skill description for Honkai Star Rail

Topaz is a Fire-wielding Hunt character in Honkai Star Rail who specializes in increased follow-up attack damage. Here is a summarized version of Topaz's skills:

Skill: Marks the target with a unique debuff, increasing any outgoing follow-up damage on the marked target. Numby deals increased Fire damage on the marked enemy as well.

Marks the target with a unique debuff, increasing any outgoing follow-up damage on the marked target. Numby deals increased Fire damage on the marked enemy as well. Ultimate: Increases damage multiplier and Crit damage stat. Upon hitting any marked target will move Topaz's action forward.

Increases damage multiplier and Crit damage stat. Upon hitting any marked target will move Topaz's action forward. Passive: Numby will launch a follow-up attack on a marked target every time in battle. Numby has 80 SPD by default and has its action forwarded when an ally lands follow-up damage on marked enemies.

Topaz's technique allows Numby every time she ventures into the open world. If she comes in after casting her technique, the entire team will receive an increased number of Credits after defeating enemies.

Best Light Cone for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail

The signature Light Cone for Topaz is the Worrisome, Blissful, available exclusively via the limited Light Cone banner. It grants the wearer with increased Crit rate and follow-up attack damage. Additionally, it inflicts a debuff on the target with a follow-up attack, further increasing Crit damage on the target.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the best F2P option for Topaz, as it is a 5-star and considerably easier to get than other Light Cones suitable for Topaz. She can earn a flat Crit rate alongside an increase in the same stat on enemies with low health. Defeated enemies will also grant increased ATK stat to the wearer.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Regarding 4-star Light Cones, Swordplay and Only Silence Remains are the only recommended ones. Sadly, none of the F2P 4-Star Hunt Light Cones are decent for Topaz. However, players can go for River Flows in Spring from the Forgotten Halls shop.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail

The 4-pc set of "Firesmith of Lava-Forging" can be considered the best for Topaz in terms of optimal damage output. However, a 2-pc set of Firesmith and a 2-pc set of Musketeer are great picks as well. Stats should include CR or CD in the chest, alongside SPD or ATK in the leg armor.

Firesmith of Lava-Forging (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Lastly, Inert Salsotto is the only Planar set recommended for Topaz, alongside Fire and ATK percentages in Sphere and Rope, respectively.