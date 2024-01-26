5 things to look forward to in Penacony in Honkai Star Rail

As Honkai Star Rail 2.0 approaches, fans of HoYoverse's space fantasy RPG are excited to see all the new content the update has to offer, including a planet called Penacony. Players can anticipate many other features, such as a new reward system, exclusive events, characters, and much more.

This article lists five of the key things players can expect from Penacony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Note: Some of the information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Key things to look forward to in Penacony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

1) The new reward system in Penacony

Rewards players can get from the new offering system (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Honkai Star Rail leak has teased Penacony's reward system. It will reportedly provide generous rewards like free pulls and Lightcones. The game provides a wide range of rewards in every version, showing the developer's appreciation for the player base.

Trailblazers can obtain Stellar Jades with each new update, which they can use on banners to unlock Light Cones and characters. They must, however, finish several tasks, including quests and events, that are only accessible for a certain period to receive these in-game credits.

A portion of the Stellar Jade bounty comes from the battle dungeons of the title, including Forgotten Hall and Simulated Universe, where players must engage in challenging gameplay situations. According to a recent Honkai Star Rail leak, players can obtain free Stellar Jade and Light Cones on the new planet by participating in its reward system.

A feature called the Clock Statue awards Trailblazers with better rewards as they advance through the game, with a maximum of four character pulls. Additionally, it provides a complimentary version of Gallagher's signature weapon, which is anticipated to be a five-star variant.

2) New upcoming characters

Black Swan is a new 5-star character who is supposed to debut in version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail will introduce new 4-star and 5-star characters in Penacony. The new world, which includes playable characters like Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha, will make its debut in the game's 2.0 version, which is expected to be released in February 2024.

Dubbed the Planet of Festivities, the new planet is a world with European influences that is home to an influential group known as The Family. The Astral Express Crew received invitations to attend The Family's banquet in the main plot of the title. However, they took a detour to attend to the Stellaron issue at the Xianzhou Luofu.

3) New regions to discover

New regions to discover in the upcoming world in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans have gotten an early peek at some of the explorable regions that will be included in Penacony, thanks to the online leaks.

Several explorable regions have been leaked, including Penacony zones "Dream Border" and "Golden Hour." The locations are seemingly colorful and have unique non-player characters (NPCs), along with robotic birds, dogs, and even humans.

4) New Trailblaze mission in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Players will get a new Trailblaze mission in version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblaze mission is the primary plot in Honkai Star Rail, and it is often added with every new major update.

The Astral Express crew will attend the banquet of the Family, a powerful Penacony group, in the game's 2.0 version. The Trailblazers' main plot may revolve around the banquet. Besides the crew, the Family also welcomed other important individuals like Sparkle from the Masked Fools, Galaxy Ranger Acheron, Topaz, and Adventurine from the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC).

5) New limited events in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

New time-limited events will be introduced in the special livestream for version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last stages of Honkai Star Rail 1.6, along with its limited events like Virtual Scentventure and Critter Pick, are drawing near. It is advised that players grind a little bit harder if they haven't already, as these events are ending in 10 days as of writing.

New special events will be added to Honkai Star Rail 2.0, rewarding players with a respectable quantity of in-game currency and materials like Stellar Jade and Refined Aether. Players should begin grinding as soon as these time-limited events become available because they also won't last long.