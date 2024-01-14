Best Dr. Ratio teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

Honkai Star Rail players may be wondering what the best Dr. Ratio teams are to clear one of the title’s end-game activities, Simulated Universe, considering his release is nearing. The activity has various stages, with the latest being World 8, which features the Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing. World 8 requires a team with good synergy and significant investment to complete.

This article discusses the best Dr. Ratio teams to clear the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Best Dr. Ratio teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Dr. Ratio + Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Luocha

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Jing Yuan, Tingyun, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Jing Yuan (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Luocha (Healer)

This Dr. Ratio team composition is a follow-up attack-oriented team where Dr. Ratio serves as the main DPS. While he is busy fighting, Jing Yuan assists him by dealing AoE (Area of Effect) Lightning damage while utilizing his Lightning-Lord.

Meanwhile, Tingyun provides necessary buffs to both DPS units, enabling them to deal greater damage. Luocha heals every ally when they get hit by an opponent to make sure they survive the fight.

Dr. Ratio + Clara + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Clara, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Clara (Tank/Sub DPS)

(Tank/Sub DPS) Silver Wolf (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Dr. Ratio team composition can deal explosive damage to the adversaries, thanks to Clara’s counterattack mechanics, while Dr. Ratio deals the most damage. He is the new Path of The Hunt character whose playstyle revolves around launching follow-up attacks.

While both DPS units are fighting, Silver Wolf inflicts debuffs on enemies related to ATK, SPD, or DEF, making them more vulnerable to their attacks. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan, with an enormous HP pool, makes sure that her party members are not struck with a killing blow.

Dr. Ratio + Himeko + Bronya + Huohuo

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Himeko, Bronya, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Himeko (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Bronya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Huohuo (Buffer/Healer)

This Dr. Ratio team composition is also a follow-up attack team, as both Dr. Ratio and Himeko specialize in dealing damage by using the aforementioned attacks. The former deals most of the damage while Himeko launches follow-up attacks whenever she gains three points of Charge.

Meanwhile, Bronya provides ATK and CRIT-related buffs to both DPS characters to unleash their true potential. Huohuo also buffs her teammates, replenishes their energy, and heals them to make sure they survive the battle.