Does Jing Yuan need a buff in Honkai Star Rail?

The newest gacha game from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, features a wide range of characters with varying rarities and specializations. Those with the five-star rarity are highly sought after because of their substantial influence on the battlefield. However, not all characters enjoy the same level of popularity, as some may have extraordinary powers that take center stage while others fade into the background. These individuals need to be buffed because they appear uninteresting and have little effect on the battlefield.

This article will cover the specific case of Jing Yuan, one of the 5-star characters of Honkai Star Rail, who needs a significant buff over other 5-star characters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Who is Jing Yuan and why does he need a buff in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Yuan is one of the seven Arbiter-Generals (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan is one of the seven Arbiter-Generals that make up the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Alliance, placing him in a strong position within the group. In addition, he is one of the Xianzhou Luofu's Six Charioteers.

Despite his seeming laziness, Jing Yuan's remarkable intelligence and attention to routine measures have allowed him to hold the position for generations. No one else could hold the position for as long as he did. His preference for prevention over correction also contributed to his success as a general in Honkai Star Rail.

Renowned sword master Jingliu trained Jing Yuan to be a Cloud Knight from an early age. But the horrible curse eventually devoured her before she could leave Starskiff Haven. She threatened the alliance until Jing Yuan soundly destroyed her in combat.

Jing Yuan Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Jing Yuan, one of the Xianzhou Luofu's Six Charioteers. (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan's abilities/skills are mentioned as follows :

Glistening Light (Basic Ability)- Deals a single opponent Lightning DMG equivalent to 50% of Jing Yuan's ATK.

Deals a single opponent Lightning DMG equivalent to 50% of Jing Yuan's ATK. Rifting Zenith (Active Ability) - Increases Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action by 2 for the following round and deals Lightning DMG to all opponents equal to 50% of Jing Yuan's ATK.

Increases Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action by 2 for the following round and deals Lightning DMG to all opponents equal to 50% of Jing Yuan's ATK. Lightbringer (Ultimate Ability)- Increases Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action by 3 for the following round and deals Lightning DMG to all opponents equal to 120% of Jing Yuan's ATK.

Increases Lightning-Lord's Hits Per Action by 3 for the following round and deals Lightning DMG to all opponents equal to 120% of Jing Yuan's ATK. Prana Extirpated (Talent Ability)- Calls to Summon Lightning-Lord when the conflict began. Lightning-Lord can hit three bases in each action and has a 60-base SPD. The Lightning-Lord attacks in spurts, and each hit deals Lightning DMG to a single enemy equal to 33% of Jing Yuan's ATK. Enemies nearby additionally take Lightning DMG equal to 25% of the DMG inflicted on the target enemy. These strikes are regarded as follow-up attacks. There is a maximum of 10 Hits Per Action for the Lightning-Lord. Lightning-Lord's SPD improves by 10 for each increment of 1 in Hits Per Action. The Lightning-Lord's SPD and Hits Per Action revert to their initial values following the conclusion of its action. The Lightning Lord will vanish once Jing Yuan is defeated.

Jing Yuan's weakness and the need for a buff

Does he need a buff? (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan is a good hypercarry who may be the lone DPS on a team because of his incredible Lightning damage output, which simultaneously hits every adversary on the battlefield.

However, Jing Yuan has a few glaring flaws that have raised worries in the community. Firstly, he uses backloaded damage in battle, gradually relying on his Lightning-Lord to do the job because neither his skill nor his ultimate inflicts a lot of damage. A mechanism like this also makes Jing Yuan incredibly skilled and point-hungry, which compels players to form groups around him to guarantee effective Skill utilization.

This implies that Jing Yuan doesn't work so well in conflicts that players have to finish in a certain number of rounds, such as Memory of Chaos, because Lightning-Lord's buildup can be heavy and take several turns.

However, Jing Yuan's vulnerability to crowd control effects is well-known. Once he becomes incapacitated, Lightning-Lord will not take the initiative, which means a significant loss of damage. As a result, characters with debuff effects, such as Bronya, Natasha, and Loucha, are required. However, before the Lightning-Lord has a turn, these supports must remove Jing Yuanas 's crowd control debuff.

Since players must reach particular stat breakpoints for Lightning-Lord to take turns more frequently and reliably while still guaranteeing effective damage output, Jing Yuan became one of the most challenging characters to develop to perfection. These are the reasons why Jing Yuan needs a strong buff soon to make him viable in end-game activities like Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

This concludes the article regarding why Jing Yuan needs a buff.