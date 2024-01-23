Honkai Star Rail Penacony chest count and map leaks

Along with the release of the brand new region in version 2.0, Players will also be able to obtain various rewards from the Penacony chests. In a recent Honkai Star Rail leak through a third-party source, Hiro detailed the upcoming region’s chest count for each explorable zone. Many players are thrilled to learn that they will be rewarded with a plethora of Stellar Jades from the Penacony chests, as the upcoming region contains a multitude of them waiting for the Trailblazers to open them.

This article details the amount of Penacony chests players can find and open in each of the zones of Penacony.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks detail the Penacony chests count and map

There will be five different explorable zones in the upcoming region, Penacony, which will be made available after Honkai Star Rail 2.0’s release and will contain 163 total chests. Each zone will contain numerous Penacony chests for the players to unlock and obtain rewards, such as Stellar Jades.

The five explorable zones are as follows:

The Reverie — Reality

Golden Hour

Dream’s Edge

A Child’s Dream

The Reverie — Dreamscape

The Reverie — Reality is a small area that contains a total of 16 chests for the Trailblazers. The Golden Hour area is relatively bigger than The Reverie — Reality and houses 35 of the 163 Penacony chests.

The Dream’s Edge is also a large zone that harbors a total of 33 chests, while A Child’s Dream and The Reverie — Dreamscape are relatively smaller than the other zones. A Child’s Dream contains 23 chests, while the latter contains a whopping 56 chests. The Reverie — Dreamscape zone is small but divided into three floors; thus, it contains the most chests among the other explorable zones.

The Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update’s release is on the horizon, and players are excited to see the upcoming updates that the title is supposed to get during the v2.0 Special Program livestream. The update is set to release along with the limited-time banners of Black Swan and her signature Light Cone. She is a 5-star Nihility character who will deal damage by inflicting debuffs on her adversaries.

For more guides, news, and updates related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.