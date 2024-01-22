Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream date, time and countdown

Honkai Star Rail has recently wrapped up an important Space Station story arc and is now prepared for the version 2.0 update, which will be preceded by a livestream event scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024. This time, HoYoverse has titled the Special Program “If One Dreams At Midnight,” and it is expected to unveil various details about the brand-new Penacony region.

Moreover, the livestream hosts will also showcase the entire kit of Black Swan and Sparkles, the upcoming 5-star units featured on the limited banner of version 2.0. Fans will also get a glimpse at the flagship event of the patch and receive three promotional codes containing Stellar Jades and other free goodies upon redemption.

This article outlines everything there is to know about the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream and includes a countdown timer to actively track the broadcast.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Program release date, time, countdown, and more

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream will commence on January 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). It will premiere globally on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Viewers from different regions will likely be confused about the local air time. In that case, here are some of the regional times to refer to for the broadcast.

Pacific Standard Time : 3:30 am

: 3:30 am Eastern Time : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am UTC : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am CEST : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time : 10:30 pm

: 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time : 5 pm

: 5 pm Japan Standard Time: 8:30 pm

The countdown below further shows the exact time remaining until the version 2.0 Special Program.

Once the countdown reaches zero, fans can tune into the livestream. It is worth noting that the timer aligns with the official schedule and will not account for any delay.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will introduce the Penacony region, along with a few exciting events and quests. The patch also sees limited banners for Black Swan and Sparkles, as they debut as playable 5-star characters. More details about each of the upcoming contents will be presented in the Special Program.

Make sure to claim all the livestream codes and redeem them as soon as possible since they expire within 24 hours.