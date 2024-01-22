Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes: Countdown and rewards

Before every major Honkai Star Rail update is released, the developer hosts a Special Program livestream that reveals what players can expect from the upcoming update. The Special Program livestream also offers various freebies for the fans who are watching it through multiple redeemable codes, which offer Trailblazers various in-game items such as Credits, Stellar Jades, and more.

This article lists a countdown for the Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Special Program livestream codes.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Special Program livestream code countdown and expected rewards

The Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 Special Program livestream codes will be available after the countdown below ends:

The livestream codes will offer players Stellar Jades, Credits, and various in-game items. Readers should also note that this article will be updated after all Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Program livestream codes are made available to Trailblazers.

Each code is expected to generate 100 Stellar Jades along with items such as Credits, Traveler’s Guide, and more.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.0 special program livestream codes

Currently, there are two methods by which players can redeem the Star Rail 2.0 livestream codes. The methods are listed in the following section.

In-game method

The in-game redemption code window (Image via HoYoverse)

The In-game method is detailed in the following section for those curious:

Launch Honkai Star Rail.

Press Esc or Pause to open the main menu.

or to open the main menu. Navigate to the “ … ” button beside your Trailblazer name and click on it.

” button beside your Trailblazer name and click on it. Select and click on the Redemption Code option to open the window.

option to open the window. Type or paste the livestream codes into the blank box.

Hit on confirm to finish the redeeming process.

Official website method

The official redeem code website (Image via HoYoverse)

The official website method is listed in detail in the section below:

Fire up any web browser.

Go to the official Star Rail redeem codes website or click on this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log in with the right HoYoverse account and select the correct server.

Copy and paste each livestream code into the blank box one at a time.

Click on the Redeem button to finish the official website code redemption process.

Players will get the rewards sent to their in-game mail feature, where they can obtain the rewards by claiming them.

The v2.0 update of this space odyssey is scheduled to release in February, along with various brand new characters and the new region, Penacony, the planet of Festivities.

