Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Stellar Jades calculation: Get 100+ pulls for free

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 will be the game's biggest update since its launch. From a new location to rewards, events, and characters, HoYoverse has fed the community well over the years. Additionally, the turn-based title has been very generous in rewards, with a guaranteed free 10 Warps for each update, adding to the savings of F2P players.

This article lists all the sources for Stellar Jades that players can accumulate for free in v2.0. Additionally, there will be mentions of paid sources, such as the monthly Stellar Jade pass, battle pass, and more.

Note that the calculations given below will exclude a full Memory of Chaos completion, alongside SU tier 7 and 8, as most F2P players might not have characters built for all the rewards.

Stellar Jade calculations for Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Here is a list of every core activity and upcoming event in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, alongside the number of Stellar Jade each holds. Note that the calculations made here might vary slightly with the final release. Additionally, this update will last for seven weeks instead of six, allowing players to accumulate an increased number of Stellar Jades from dailies.

Daily commissions from February 7 to March 28 will drop 2,940 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Character trials for Sparkle, Black Swan, Dan Heng, and Jing Yuan will drop 80 Stellar Jades in total.

Stellar Jades in total. Companion missions of Sparkle and Black Swan are expected to drop 200 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Hanu's Prison Break time-limited event will drop 1200 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. The Dreamjolt TV event is expected to drop 500 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Dreamchaser bulletin event is also expected to drop 500 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Dreamscape Pass event should also drop 500 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades. Penacony Food Fest event will drop 500 Stellar Jades, with 3,200 Stellar Jades from time-limited events only.

Stellar Jades, with Stellar Jades from time-limited events only. Simulated Universe World 6 completion with all weekly resets should drop 1,575 Stellar Jades and seven Star Rail Passes.

Stellar Jades and seven Star Rail Passes. Maintenance compensation will drop 600 Stellar Jades right at the start of the update.

Stellar Jades right at the start of the update. HoYoLab check-in event will drop 80 Stellar Jades if done daily.

Stellar Jades if done daily. Embers Exchange shop will reset once on Match 1, allowing everyone to purchase 5 Standard Star Rail passes and 5 Special Star Rail passes .

. F2P battle pass grants five standard Star Rail passes.

12 stars across two resets in the Pure Fiction game mode will drop 1,440 Stellar Jades .

. The estimated number of Stellar Jades from new achievements is approximately 400 .

. Version 2.1 livestream redemption codes will grant 300 Stellar Jades .

. Exploring new locations and chests in the Penacony can drop around 1000 Stellar Jades .

. Trailblaze missions with sub-mission steps will collectively drop 300 Stellar Jades .

. Clockie's offering will drop 320 Stellar Jades and four standard Star Rail Passes.

Stellar Jades and four standard Star Rail Passes. Penacony shop will reward you with 600 Stellar Jades and five standard Star Rail Passes upon spending.

Stellar Jades and five standard Star Rail Passes upon spending. Gift of Odyssey holds 10 free Special Stat Rail Passes for seven days.

for seven days. An additional 10 Special Star Rail Passes will be distributed for the release of Version 2.0.

Honkai Star Rail daily commissions (Image via HoYoverse)

For players looking to purchase monthly passes and battle passes, here is a calculation:

A total of 4,410 Stellar Jades can be collected for seven weeks upon purchasing the monthly pass.

can be collected for seven weeks upon purchasing the monthly pass. The paid track of the Battle Pass offers 680 Stellar Jades and 4 Special Star Rail passes.

Monthly Pass in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The aforementioned activities and events add up to 100 pulls just by being F2P players in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Adding the monthly pass to the mix increases the number to 120 +. Adding the Honkai Star Rail battle pass increases it even more.