The Nameless Honor Battle Pass in Honkai Star Rail rewards players with various in-game materials. There are two variants of the Battle Pass: Nameless Gift and Nameless Glory. The former gives free rewards to all players, while the latter’s rewards are locked behind microtransactions. A recent leak details some Nameless Honor changes for version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail.

This article discusses these leaks in the section below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak hints at upcoming Battle Pass changes

The Nameless Honor Battle Pass is set to receive various changes in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail, as detailed in the Reddit embed above.

The “Today’s Missions” section will be removed from the Battle Pass, and “This Week’s Missions” and “This Period’s Missions” will be the only sections available to acquire The Nameless EXP in the upcoming version. HoYoverse will likely increase The Nameless EXP players can obtain from “This Week’s Missions” to help them complete the Battle Pass before the version ends.

The weekly Battle Pass mission “Consume 1000 Trailblaze Power” will also be removed from version 1.6 Nameless Honor, and a new mission will replace it. Apar from this, “Consume a Total of 100 Trailblaze Power” (1600 Trailblazer Power max) will be added in the “This Week’s Missions” section of the Battle Pass with the launch of version 1.6.

Dr. Ratio's is a new Path of The Hunt character (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail will become available to players worldwide in late December. The upcoming version will bring two brand-new five-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio, and a four-star unit, Xueyi, into the game, along with the first rerun banners of the Stellaron Hunters duo Blade and Kafka.

Players will be able to obtain Ruan Mei and Blade during the first phase of version 1.6. Dr. Ratio and Kafka’s event Warp banners will go live in the second phase.

For more news and updates related to this turn-based space odyssey, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.