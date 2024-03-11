A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has hinted at the version 2.2 drip marketing campaign schedule, which is expected to commence right before the upcoming livestream event. The character reveals are something that the community anticipates as they further specify the type and Path of the future entities. Thanks to X user SipSipStefen, players are now aware of the potential announcement dates and their contents.

This article takes a closer look at the leaked Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing schedule and speculates on the characters that are likely to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing schedule and speculations

Listed below is the leaked Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing schedule as revealed by SipSipStefen:

First 5-star drip: March 12, 2024

Second 5-star drip: March 13, 2024

4-star drip: March 14, 2024

The official reveal has been historically scheduled right before the Special Program, and the same applies to version 2.2 characters. On that note, HoYoverse has scheduled the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream for March 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8).

Viewers must tune in to the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels to catch the global broadcast. The premiere will showcase the featured characters, events, and other content of the next update.

Livestream aside, Robin and Firefly have been speculated to be revealed in the version 2.2 drip marketing campaign. Various third-party sources have also claimed that Sam is the potential counterpart of Firefly. Therefore, fans might see the Stellaron Hunter in the upcoming reveal.

As for the 4-star, Screwllum is the suitable candidate on the list, as his leaked gameplay footage recently made a buzz in the community. Besides, some of the old leaks have hinted at the potential kit of Sam and Robin, which is likely to differ from the final version. Moreover, it is possible that they might not make it to drip marketing.