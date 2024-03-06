Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing speculation

Any upcoming Honkai Star Rail character will see official drip marketing a couple of patches before their debut. The same treatment is expected for the featured units of version 2.2. In fact, their official unveiling is just a few days away, given that update 2.0 is over halfway done. This comes as great news to those looking forward to the official announcement of new characters.

Various leaks online have claimed that Firefly and Robin will join the playable cast in patch 2.2, which makes them eligible for the next reveal. This article outlines all the speculations regarding Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and leaks that are subject to change.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing speculated

As specified, Robin and Firefly are expected to be featured in the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 drip marketing campaign. This information takes into account the leaks from credible sources like BOWLeaks and hxg_diluc. They have reported that the specified characters are heading to the limited banners of update 2.2.

Robin and Acheron appeared in the latest Trailblaze Missions in Penacony, intriguing fans with their narratives. Besides, HoYoverse has already showcased them during the version 1.6 livestream, highlighting their importance in the game.

However, their release version has yet to be made public. Usually, HoYoverse commences the drip marketing campaign shortly after a Special Program.

So, watch out for the version 2.1 livestream event, which is expected to premiere on March 15, 2024. The speculation is based on HoYoverse's usual Special Program cycle. The livestream is usually scheduled on a Friday, 11 days before the next patch's release.

What is the expected release date of Honkai Star Rail 2.2?

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 is expected to be released around May 8, 2024, following the 42-day-long anniversary patch. The launch date is subject to change if HoYoverse extends the previous update's duration.

Regardless, there will be an official announcement regarding server maintenance and the patch's official air time. The upcoming drip marketing will also confirm whether Firefly and Robin will make it over to the playable roster.

For those out of the loop, the next update is set to bring in the banner for Acheron and Aventurine. The former is a coveted 5-star unit, as she is akin to Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd.