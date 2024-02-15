Honkai Star Rail 2.1 to 2.4 banners roadmap leak: Acheron, Aventurine, Sunday, and more

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, the next patch of the game, will bring new characters and the continuation of the Trailblaze mission, which had been left at a cliffhanger. Some of the upcoming characters are highly anticipated by the community, and each of the future updates will add more to the evergrowing roster of Honkai Star Rail.

This article will go over the recent leaks suggesting a roadmap for upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: The information is based on leaks via @RianBeatergod02 on X. These might change down the line, so take it with a grain of salt.

All leaked characters from Honkai Star Rail 2.1 to 2.4

Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 is expected to arrive late on March 27, 2024. It is expected to have the standard 6-week cycle and will bring some of the most hyped characters.

It will see the release of Acheron, one of the most anticipated characters, and the new 5-star Preservation character Aventurine, whose kit focuses on providing sustenance to the team. Gallagher, the upcoming 4-star Abundance character, will also be featured in either phase 1 or 2.

Additionally, Fu Xuan and Topaz will receive rerun banners in the first and second phases, respectively, alongside Acheron and Aventurine. The 2.1 update might also bring Honkai Star Rail's 1st anniversary celebrations.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2

Firefly has certainly been the hot talk of the community ever since people experienced the 2.0 Trailblaze mission on Penacony. What lies for her in the story ahead is still unknown, but leaks have surfaced hinting at Firefly making an appearance in version 2.4 as a playable character.

Another victim of the 2.0 Traiblaze mission, the Galactic Superstar, Robin will also debut in the same version alongside Firefly, though the banner orders are still unknown. Patch 2.2 is expected to be released on May 8, 2024, after Honkai Star Rail 2.1 concludes on May 7.

Honkai Star Rail 2.3

Robin's elder sibling and a member of the Family, Sunday will arrive on version 2.3 of Honkai Star Rail. He is expected to be the first 5-star of this patch, which is expected to arrive on June 19, 2024.

Another newcomer to the playable character roster is Serenader, who has yet to make an appearance in the Penacony storyline. Hopefully, the Trailblaze mission in Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update will shed light on who this mysterious lady is.

Honkai Star Rail 2.4

Leaks regarding Screwllum's kit in Honkai Star Rail have been out for a while, and recent information suggests that this Genius Society member will debut in the 2.4 version of the game.

This update will most likely go live on July 31, 2024.

