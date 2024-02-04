Honkai Star Rail Anniversary: Date, version, and update release date

It has been almost a year since HoYoverse's turn-based action-adventure game, Honkai Star Rail, was released. When the title crosses its one-year mark, the publisher will be hosting an in-game anniversary event, giving away several freebies. Players who are enthusiastic about the aforementioned event and keen to know when it will be available are in the proper place.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail anniversary event date along with the version release date.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinions.

Honkai Star Rail: Anniversary release date, version, and update release date

Acheron and Aventurine's limited-time banners will likely be released during version 2.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, worldwide. Thus, HoYoverse will be holding the anniversary event on the aforementioned date or during the last week of April 2024. The developer will likely give away various freebies such as Stellar Jades, Star Rail Special Passes, or a 5-star character, as they have already given away Dr Ratio for free before.

Honkai Star Rail anniversary release version and update release date

The title’s major patch/version usually lasts for six weeks. Version 2.0 is an exception as it is supposed to last seven weeks, a week longer than usual updates. As this turn-based battler was released on April 26, 2023, the anniversary event will be held during version 2.1.

Version 2.1 will be released on March 27, 2024, and will likely have the normal six-week patch cycle. Since the update will go live on all servers simultaneously, the time will vary for players in different regions. Trailblazers should also note that due to time zone differences, the update will go live on March 26, 2024, in America.

America (March 26, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time 7 pm Mountain Standard Time 8 pm Central Standard Time 9 pm Eastern Standard Time 10 pm

Europe (March 27, 2024)

Western European Time 3 am Central European Time 4 am Eastern European Time 5 am

Asia (March 27, 2024)

India Standard Time 8:30 am China Standard Time 11 am Philippine Standard Time 11 am Japanese Standard Time 12 pm Korea Standard Time 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 will introduce the brand new region, Penacony, to its playerbase. Fans are excited to explore the area after the developer revealed a glimpse of what players can do while exploring it. The upcoming update will also release three new characters, Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha, into the game.

Black Swan’s limited-time banner will be featured during the first phase of the upcoming update along with Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, accompanied by the new 4-star character Misha.

For more updates, guides, and news related to this turn-based title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.