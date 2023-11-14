Honkai Star Rail leaks highlight updated kit for Screwllum

While players wait for Honkai Star Rail's patch 1.5, several new leaks about future characters, gameplay events, and more have surfaced. Hoyoverse has confirmed that three of these leaked characters will debut in the game's 1.6 patch, whereas others are expected to appear in future patches. Among them are Screwllum's kit overview and an overall idea of what this member of the Genius Society will be doing.

Keep reading to find out more about Screwllum's kit-related content that has been leaked recently. It is unknown which version of Honkai Star Rail will feature him as a playable character.

Note: This info is based on leaks via Hexenzirkel. The final product may be different on release.

Datamined information about Honkai Star Rail's upcoming character Screwllum

Screwllum's skills had been leaked previously, but fresh rumors and speculations have revealed some precise figures and multipliers. If the recently leaked information is accurate, he will be a 5-star unit with Imaginary as his element and take the Erudition path.

Screwllum's latest info (Image via Reddit)

Here is a summary of what he can do according to the recent Honkai Star Rail leaks.

Basic Attack (Level 9): Deals Imaginary damage based on 130% of Screwllum's attack to a single target.

Deals Imaginary damage based on 130% of Screwllum's attack to a single target. Skill (Level 10): Hits a single target with Imaginary damage based on 200% of Screwllum's attack and deals 80% damage to enemies adjacent to it.

Hits a single target with Imaginary damage based on 200% of Screwllum's attack and deals 80% damage to enemies adjacent to it. Ultimate (Level 10): Deals Imaginary damage based on 200% of Screwllum's attack to all enemies and reduces Imaginary resistance by 20% for 2 turns.

Deals Imaginary damage based on 200% of Screwllum's attack to all enemies and reduces Imaginary resistance by 20% for 2 turns. Talent (Level 10): When allies inflict debuffs on enemies, they are marked with "Diffusion Mark". When Screwllum attacks an enemy target marked with a "Diffusion Mark", an additional attack will be triggered. This attack will consume the mark. It will also deal 25% damage to adjacent enemies.

When allies inflict debuffs on enemies, they are marked with "Diffusion Mark". When Screwllum attacks an enemy target marked with a "Diffusion Mark", an additional attack will be triggered. This attack will consume the mark. It will also deal 25% damage to adjacent enemies. Technique: Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deal Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Screwllum's attack to all enemies and apply one layer of the Spread Mark to all enemies.

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deal Imaginary damage equal to 50% of Screwllum's attack to all enemies and apply one layer of the Spread Mark to all enemies. Unknown ability: Attacks the enemy and, after entering battle, weakens the corresponding attribute toughness of the enemy target.

Attacks the enemy and, after entering battle, weakens the corresponding attribute toughness of the enemy target. Trace 1: When using a combat technique, the enemy target is marked with one layer of the Spread Mark.

When using a combat technique, the enemy target is marked with one layer of the Spread Mark. Trace 2: Regenerates 15 energy upon entering battle.

Regenerates 15 energy upon entering battle. Trace 3: Screwllum's following action will be advanced by 5% for each Diffusion attack triggered by the Talent.

When Screwllum will appear on Honkai Star Rail's live servers is unknown, but it is clear that he will remain a non-playable character in the game for at least two more patches. Given that Ruan Mei, another member of the Genius Society, will be making her debut with version 1.6, Screwllum may be close behind.