New Honkai Star Rail Screwllum leak: Abilities, traces, and more

While the current Honkai Star Rail update has engaged its audience with various limited-time content, leakers are rolling out important information about the upcoming characters. Likewise, Hamz, a credible leak source, recently shared details about Screwllum, including his abilities, traces, and more. According to rumors, he will be associated with the Erudition Path, capable of dishing out massive AoE damage during combat.

Screwllum has been previously reported to be a 4-star unit; however, the new information clarifies that he will join the Imaginary roster as a 5-star character.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What are the rumored abilities and traces of Screwllum in Honkai Star Rail?

As an Imaginary 5-star unit, Screwllum is expected to possess the following movesets in Honkai Star Rail.

Basic ATK : Inflicts a portion of his ATK as Imaginary DMG on a targeted enemy.

: Inflicts a portion of his ATK as Imaginary DMG on a targeted enemy. Skill : Deals Imaginary DMG to a target and additional damage to the adjacent enemy, scaling on his ATK.

: Deals Imaginary DMG to a target and additional damage to the adjacent enemy, scaling on his ATK. Ultimate : By casting the ability, he has a base chance to reduce an opponent’s Imaginary RES and inflicts the elemental DMG on every enemy in the battle, equal to a portion of his total ATK stat.

: By casting the ability, he has a base chance to reduce an opponent’s Imaginary RES and inflicts the elemental DMG on every enemy in the battle, equal to a portion of his total ATK stat. Talent : His attack applies a Diffusion Mark on an enemy, which triggers a Follow-up ATK on casting his Skill. It consumes the mark to deal Imaginary DMG to the opponent and an adjacent target, which scales on his ATK. He also inflicts diffusion damage on adjacent enemies marked with the debuff. However, his Follow-up move cannot apply Diffusion Mark to enemies.

: His attack applies a Diffusion Mark on an enemy, which triggers a Follow-up ATK on casting his Skill. It consumes the mark to deal Imaginary DMG to the opponent and an adjacent target, which scales on his ATK. He also inflicts diffusion damage on adjacent enemies marked with the debuff. However, his Follow-up move cannot apply Diffusion Mark to enemies. Technique: By ambushing an enemy, it deals Imaginary DMG to every nearby target and applies a stack of Diffusion Mark to all the opponents in the battle.

Considering Screwllum’s abilities, he is expected to play out as an AoE DPS or Sub-DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail, somewhat similar to Jing Yuan. However, players will have to wait for his release to learn about his gameplay since his entire kit is subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.

The leak further showcased some of his Traces, listed below:

Trace 1 : By casting Skill, he can inflict a Diffusion mark on a target.

: By casting Skill, he can inflict a Diffusion mark on a target. Trace 2 : At the beginning of the battle, restore energy points.

: At the beginning of the battle, restore energy points. Trace 3: His actions are advanced forward every time he triggers a Follow-up Attack from his Talent.

This wraps up everything that has been rumored about Screwllum. His exact patch release is still unknown, even though he appeared during the recent Starhunt event in Honkai Star Rail.

