Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream speculation

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream is next on the itinerary, following the release of the Sparkle banner in the second phase of version 2.0. Like every Special Program, it will showcase all the major contents of the upcoming updates, such as fresh events, quality-of-life features, and banners. On that note, both Acheron and Aventurine have been confirmed to be featured in the next set of warps.

Hence, viewers will also get a glimpse at their official kit and gameplay during the broadcast, which will be the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Don't forget that HoYoverse provides three redemption codes during such occasions, and the same can be expected for the version 2.1 livestream.

This article outlines the speculated livestream date and speculates on its major announcements.

When would the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream happen?

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse has yet to announce the premiere date for the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream, but it's expected to commence on March 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Keep in mind that the specified timestamp is tentative and has been speculated based on the previous Special Programs. Since the ongoing patch is available for 49 days instead of the standard six weeks, the airtime is highly subject to change.

Players can anticipate an official livestream schedule to be announced shortly. Besides, HoYoverse will likely come up with more announcements, considering the next update features the Star Rail anniversary.

All major announcements in version 2.1 livestream speculated

Here are some of the announcements viewers can look forward to during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream:

Three redemption codes containing 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

New banners for Acheron and Aventurine.

Upcoming events like Tides of War and Cosmodyssey, as leaked by Team Chikawa.

New Penacony area.

The next set of companion quests.

New enemies, including an Aventurine boss.

A fresh quality-of-life feature that would allow players to switch between material rarities within the Omni-Synthesizer.

Fans would also witness the gameplay showcase of Acheron and Aventurine, the upcoming 5-star characters featured in the latest drip marketing campaign. The livestream hosts would also discuss Gallagher’s kit, which has been disclosed as the new 4-star unit from the Abundance Path.

Recent leaks hinted at 20 free pulls in Honkai Star Rail 2.1. If the information is true, the officials will provide some form of confirmation. Considering that it is the anniversary update, players can expect the free wishes to roll out as commemorative rewards.