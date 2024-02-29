Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks show 20 free pulls and more

Popular Honkai Star Rail leaker Dimbreath has revealed more information regarding the game's upcoming 2.1 update. The leak reveals that players will likely be getting 20 Star Rail Special Passes for free during Star Rail version 2.1. The Special Passes will take players one step closer to their desired 5-star character, which will be released in the upcoming version.

For those who are curious, this article discusses the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak in detail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the release of the version 2.1 patch. Readers are advised to take the speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests that Trailblazers will receive 20 free pulls during the forthcoming update

As mentioned, this Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of a reliable leaker, Dimbreath. The Reddit post suggests players will likely receive 20 pulls for free during version 2.1. It also mentions that the pulls will likely be bestowed on players in a span of seven days, similar to the Gift of Odyssey login event, which usually gives away 10 Star Rail Special Passes for free.

After obtaining the free Special Passes, players can use them to Warp in Acheron or Aventurine’s limited-time banner, along with their signature Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, depending on what they desire.

The upcoming update will also host the first Anniversary event of this turn-based battler on April 26, 2023. To celebrate the occasion, players will all receive an Avatar featuring Pom-Pom holding a one-year Anniversary commemorative gold medal.

Even though the Pom-Pom Avatar is free, players will still be required to complete the event “Forecoming Legacy” during version 2.1 of this turn-based gacha game.

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game developed by HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact. This space odyssey, currently available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS, won the Best Mobile Game award at TGA 2023.

