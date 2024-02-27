Honkai Star Rail 2.1 beta leaks: Acheron buffs and changes

A new Honkai Star Rail leak has surfaced, thanks to the credible leaker Dimbreath. It reveals that one of the upcoming 5-star characters, Acheron, has received several changes to her kit ahead of her release. Although the changes are nothing major, they can definitely impact her gameplay. Thanks to Dim, fans can now get a glimpse of the changes that Acheron has received in the recent version of the 2.1 beta.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak reveals changes to Acheron’s kit ahead of her release

The Reddit post above showcases Acheron’s leaked kit changes in the recent version 2.1 beta. All changes made to Acheron’s kit point towards a significant buff.

The changes to Acheron’s kit are listed in the section below:

Eidolon four: Shrined Fire for Mirrored Soul

New: When utilizing Ultimate, Acheron inflicts Ultimate damage vulnerability to all opponents, boosting the ability’s damage by 12% for three turns.

Old: When using Ultimate, Acheron inflicts Ultimate damage vulnerability to all adversaries, boosting the ability's damage by 12 for two turns.

Talent: Red Oni

New: When the fight starts, immediately gains five points of Slashed Dream and inflicts five stacks of Crimson Knots on a random adversary.

Old: When the fight begins, immediately gains four points of Slashed Dream and inflicts four stacks of Crimson Knots to a random opponent.

Technique

New: Immediately attacks the opponent, and at the start of every wave, deals Lightning damage to all adversaries while reducing their toughness irrespective of their Weakness Types. When the Weakness Break status effect is applied, the Lightning Weakness Break effect is triggered, allowing Acheron to acquire one point of Slashed Dream while inflicting a stack of Crimson Knot on a random enemy during the next Ultimate activation.

If the opponent has Red Karma, they will be vanquished immediately and will not enter the fight. If the attack fails to hit an opponent, no technique points are spent.

Old: Immediately hits the opponent, and at the start of the battle, Acheron gains two points of Slashed Dream and deals Lightning damage equal to 80% of her ATK stat to all adversaries while also inflicting two stacks of Crimson Knots on a random opponent.

Old: Immediately hits the opponent, and at the start of the battle, Acheron gains two points of Slashed Dream and deals Lightning damage equal to 80% of her ATK stat to all adversaries while also inflicting two stacks of Crimson Knots on a random opponent.

If the opponent has Red Karma, they will be vanquished immediately and will not enter the fight. If the attack fails to hit an opponent, no technique points are spent.

