Honkai Star Rail Acheron Kit: Abilities, role, character type and release date leaks

HoYoverse, the developer of Honkai Star Rail, has revealed Acheron as an upcoming 5-star character who will be released along with the version 2.1 update. With the recent drip marketing posts on X, Acheron is one of the most anticipated characters of this turn-based battler.

Trailblazers who are curious about how her abilities work, along with her team role and more, are in the right place, as this article details everything about her in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are highly subject to change.

Everything to know about Acheron’s kit and character type in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron will tread on the Path of Nihility and excel in dealing colossal damage similar to Kafka and Black Swan. Her abilities in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Basic Attack: Deals Lightning damage to an opponent and inflicts one Flower on them simultaneously.

Deals Lightning damage to an opponent and inflicts one Flower on them simultaneously. Skill: Deals Lightning damage to adjacent opponents and inflicts two Flowers on the primary target.

Deals Lightning damage to adjacent opponents and inflicts two Flowers on the primary target. Ultimate: Upon activation, lowers all opponents’ Damage RES for the entirety of the ability’s duration. Each attack during this ability will disregard the opponent’s Weakness type, and Acheron will execute four dissimilar actions as follows:

Acheron performs a two-hit attack on the adversary with the most Flowers and lowers the count by three. She also launches an AoE (Area of Effect) attack that deals damage based on the Flower count that was reduced. Acheron executes a three-hit attack on the adversary with the most Flower count and reduces it by three. Additionally, launches an Area of Effect attack, which deals damage in proportion to the Flower count that was reduced. Acheron launches a one-hit attack on the enemy with the most Flowers, reducing the count by three. Furthermore, she also launches an AoE (Area of Effect) attack, which deals damage based on the number of Flowers that were lowered. Unleashes a two-hit attack on all opponents on the battlefield.

Passive Talent: Acheron will start the fight with zero Flowers, during which she cannot use and receive energy. Additionally, her actions inflict Flowers on adversaries, and when an adversary dies with Flowers, they are transferred to the opponent with the most Flower count.

Acheron will start the fight with zero Flowers, during which she cannot use and receive energy. Additionally, her actions inflict Flowers on adversaries, and when an adversary dies with Flowers, they are transferred to the opponent with the most Flower count. Technique: At the start of the battle, Acheron inflicts Flowers on the adversary with the highest rank. Additionally, launches an AoE attack on every opponent.

Acheron’s team role in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron will be the second Lightning DPS character treading on the Path of Nihility after Kafka. Her kit primarily revolves around placing debuffs and launching attacks on the enemies with most Flowers; therefore, she can be placed in several team compositions with the main DPS role.

Acheron's Flowers are unique to her; hence, she does not synergize well with other Nihility characters but can be placed in various hypercarry teams, which can boost her damage significantly.

Acheron’s expected release date in Honkai Star Rail

While the title's developer, HoYoverse, has not made an official statement, players can expect Acheron to appear during the first phase of version 2.1 on March 27, 2024, as the publisher reveals the character first, whose banner will be released during the version's initial release. Here is a countdown until Acheron's release in this turn-based battler: