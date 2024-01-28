Honkai Star Rail Acheron release date, version and banner order (Expected)

HoYoverse revealed the much-awaited Honkai Star Rail Acheron in a promotional post across various social media platforms on January 23, 2024. She is one of the game's most anticipated characters in the Penacony lineup of forthcoming units. Acheron, who was teased in a video during The Game Awards 2023, surprised fans with her striking resemblances to characters from previous Hoyoverse titles.

However, the Astral Crew embarking on their trailblaze expedition in less than two weeks will not include Acheron, as the character will not be joining Honkai Star Rail in version 2.0. When she will be released might be a question for those who are eagerly awaiting the Galaxy Ranger.

This article will try to provide you with an estimation of Honkai Star Rail Acheron's release date and what you can expect from her banner in upcoming game updates.

Note: This article is based on speculation and is subject to changes in the future.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron's expected release date and version

Acheron shares a striking resemblance with several other Hoyoverse characters (Image via Hoyoverse)

The Galaxy Hunter Acheron is set to appear during the events of the Penacony storyline. While she will not be playable in the upcoming version 2.0, you will able to spend your Stellar Jades and Star Rail passes for her during patch 2.1.

Given that the next update of Honkai Star Rail will last for seven weeks compared to the normal six-week period, Acheron will most likely make her debut on either March 26 or March 27, 2024.

Version 2.1 banner order

Acheron will release alongside Aventurine, an upcoming 5-star unit (Image via Hoyoverse)

Honkai Star Rail Acheron might be in the first phase of version 2.1. Given that Hoyoverse has always revealed future characters in such a way that the first one to be revealed is placed on the initial release of that version, the Galaxy Ranger will likely follow a similar itinerary.

The second half will most likely be the upcoming 5-star Preservation unit, Aventurine. Besides these two new characters, Hoyoverse may bring back two older units via rerun banners.

Will Gallagher be included in Acheron's banner?

Gallagher, the upcoming 4-star Abundance unit should be in Acheron's banner if the latest banner orders are taken into consideration. Before version 1.6, Honkai Star Rail has always included the latest 4-star in the second phase of a patch. But Xueyi, the featured 4-star for patch 1.6 made her debut in the first half of the update alongside Ruan Mei.

During the latest Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Special Program event, it was also revealed that Misha, the upcoming 4-star destruction unit has been included in the first phase alongside Black Swan and Dan Heng IL.

What type of character will be Honkai Star Rail Acheron?

Acheron will be a DPS character (Image via Hoyoverse)

Acheron will follow the path of Nihility and will most likely be the game's second Lightning DPS on her path alongside Kafka. Hopefully, her kit will synergize well with Black Swan, the upcoming Wind character, who will also be from the Nihility path.

For more related content, follow Sportskeeda.