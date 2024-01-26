Honkai Star Rail Black Swan release date, countdown, kit, and gameplay

Some fans may be wondering when the Black Swan release date is for Honkai Star Rail. Being one of the most coveted characters, this enchanting fortune teller will finally make her debut in version 2.0 of HoYoverse's space RPG. Black Swan is going to be an upcoming Nihility DPS character who will deal heavy damage over time or DoT to enemies using various aspects of her kit.

This article will cover the Black Swan release date and talk about this unit's abilities and more based on what was showcased during Honkai Star Rail's 2.0 Special Program.

Note: Some information regarding this unit's kit that has been provided here was leaked by Mero, as HoYoverse has not showcased her gameplay in detail. Her kit might change before she eventually comes out.

Black Swan release date in Honkai Star Rail and timings

February 6, 2024, is the Black Swan release date in Honkai Star Rail. She will appear alongside Dan Heng IL (Imbibitor Lunae), and her banner will feature Tingyun, Guinaifen, as well as Misha, the newest 4-star. Here is the Black Swan release date countdown timer for all the servers of Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Black Swan kit

The enigmatic lady will use her skill for divination to crush her enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan is a Nihility DPS who excels at dealing wind shear DoTs to enemies. Here is a breakdown of her abilities:

Basic attack: Deals wind damage to a single enemy and has a chance to inflict an Arcana on them.

Deals wind damage to a single enemy and has a chance to inflict an Arcana on them. Skill: Deals wind damage to multiple enemies and can apply Arcana on them

Deals wind damage to multiple enemies and can apply Arcana on them Ultimate: Deals wind damage to all enemies and deals wind shear, bleed, and other DoT effects based on Arcana stacks.

Deals wind damage to all enemies and deals wind shear, bleed, and other DoT effects based on Arcana stacks. Talent: Every time the target takes damage from a DoT, the chance of it receiving an Arcana debuff increases

Every time the target takes damage from a DoT, the chance of it receiving an Arcana debuff increases Technique: Black Swan's base chance of inflicting Arcana on enemies increases.

What is Arcana?

Arcana is a special DoT that is unique to Black Swan. It is stackable and can be upgraded depending on the number of stacks the enemy has. Upgraded Arcana can deal massive damage to enemies when they take turns.

Black Swan's gameplay in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Black Swan is quite flexible in terms of team building (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Black Swan release date and details about her kit out of the way, let's delve into how she can be played. Despite her mysterious appearance and animations, she is quite simple to play.

Putting her in a team consisting of two other DoT damage dealers and a sustenance character is the best option. Currently, the best teammate choices based on what was revealed during the Special Program are Kafka and Guinaifen.

If you lack the former, you can use Serval or wait for the upcoming Nihility Lightning DPS, Acheron. Guinaifen will be available in Black Swan's banner as well as in the free 4-star selector box alongside Sampo, Asta, and Yukong.

