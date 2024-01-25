Honkai Star Rail 2.1 drip marketing reveals Gallagher: Rarity, release, character type, and more

Hoyoverse unveils the featured 4-star of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, who will join the sustainance unit lineup. Gallagher will be added to the game alongside Acheron and Aventurine during the 2.1 patch. With the world premiere of version 2.0 and Penacony just around the edge, the Chinese gaming powerhouse keeps the excitement rolling for the game by introducing new characters.

Sit back, as this article rolls into the official information available for the enchanting gentleman and summarizes everything you need to know about him.

Gallagher joins the 4-star healer lineup in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Gallagher was one of the many Penacony characters who were featured during the version 1.6 special program. He will be the upcoming Abundance unit with Fire as his element and will join the game's roster in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

While many of the community speculated about his rarity being 5-star, Hoyoverse surprisingly made him a 4-star healer who will join the Honkai Star Rail roster alongside Natasha and Lynx. The role's name may be Abundance, but it certainly lacks abundant individuals, and the addition of Gallagher might liven things up.

You can get an idea of how his kit works from a few statements from the official tweet:

"Making a drink is a sensory skill. In dreams, creating fizzy concoctions requires adding a bit of your mood. Heavier if you're troubled, a touch sweeter if you're in high spirits... It's not just about mixing beverages. It's about mixing the experiences of life."

He is a security officer for Penacony's Bloodhound Family with an interest in mixing various beverages. Much like Lynx, who uses her survival skills to heal teammates, Gallagher's hobby of being a mixologist might provide the team with sustenance by offering them the concoctions he crafts.

He will be the featured 4-star of the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, appearing alongside either Acheron (Nihility) or Aventurine (Preservation). He will be added to the permanent pool after version 2.1 ends.

Version 2.0 of the Honkai Star Rail Special Program will go live on January 26, 2024, and will showcase the upcoming region of Penacony. As is the norm of every livestream, this event will also feature three redemption codes, which will offer 300 Stellar Jades alongside other in-game rewards.