Honkai Star Rail 4-star character tier list (January 2024)

Honkai Star Rail boasts numerous characters with different rarities. As the title is a gacha game, the characters are divided into two rarities, 5-star and 4-star characters. Because the 4-star units can be obtained by rolling in the character banner ten times, they are comparatively easier to obtain than the 5-star units. Since the meta of Honkai Star Rail is constantly shifting, players may be wondering at the beginning of the new month which 4-star characters are the best.

This article places every 4-star Honkai Star Rail character into a tier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 4-star character tier list for January 2024

All 4-star characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Every 4-star character is displayed in the tier list above according to how well they perform in battle. For a fair assessment, the Eidolons of each character have not not been taken into consideration.

SS tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier can perform well in any activity and are at the top of the tier list because of their strong fighting prowess.

The following list details the SS tier 4-star units:

Pela

Hanya

Tingyun

Among the characters, Pela and Tingyun are the oldest 4-star characters. While the latter heals her allies and replenishes their energy to enable them to deal more damage while fighting, the former is skilled at debuffing her opponents to allow her party members to deal more damage.

Hanya is a relatively new Honkai Star Rail character who can recover Skill Points and provide SPD-related buffs to her allies while engaged in a battle.

S tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the 4-star units in this tier are excellent, most are overshadowed by the characters in the tier above. The Honkai Star Rail characters in the S tier are:

Xueyi

Lynx

Asta

Luka

Guinaifen

Xueyi is the newest 4-star character in this space odyssey. She can inflict outstanding Quantum damage on her adversaries as she is affiliated with the Path of Destruction. Xueyi can also launch follow-up attacks against her enemies, dealing massive Quantum damage, thanks to her Passive Talent.

Luka, Lynx, and Guinaifen are relatively new characters in Honkai Star Rail. Both Luka and Guinaifen’s kit allows them to inflict and deal damage through DoTs (Damage over Time). They are outstanding characters, and when combined with a DoT-based team, they are unstoppable.

Asta is a Path of Harmony character in this title who excels in buffing her allies. With her ultimate ability, she can increase her allies' SPD, allowing them to take more action in a turn.

A tier

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail units in the A tier are decent but require some assistance when they are in a battle. The 4-star characters in this tier are listed below:

Yukong

Serval

March 7th

Hook

Sampo

Sushang

Among the characters mentioned above, Yukong and March 7th are the units that specialize in supporting abilities. While the former increases her allies' ATK and CRIT-related stats, the latter provides shields to her team members to ensure they do not take any damage during a battle.

Serval, Hook, Sampo, and Sushang are characters who excel in dealing damage. They are all decent characters but require significant investment and a team to conquer most of the difficult activities the game offers.

B tier

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

Without Eidolons, the B tier characters are essentially insignificant and perform appallingly. The 4-star characters in this tier are listed in the following section:

Qingque

Dan Heng

Natasha

Arlan

Herta

All characters mentioned above except Natasha deal negligible damage to their opponents. They require a hefty amount of investment to make an impact while fighting and clearing various activities.

Lastly, Natasha is a free-to-play healer of this title who can be effective when she has some Eidolons in possession. Her entire kit revolves around healing her allies in times of need.