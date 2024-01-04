Honkai Star Rail support character tier list (January 2024)

The turn-based combat system in Honkai Star Rail favors those who use support units, as these characters can extend their abilities to improve the offensive and defensive capabilities of an entire setup. From healers to debuffers, this title has quite a few different characters to choose from in this category when it comes to building a team in January 2024.

Therefore, it is important to rank each support unit in a tier based on their overall kit design and combat effectiveness. This will help determine which fighters are worth using on the battlefield.

Tier list of every support characters in Honkai Star Rail for January 2024

Support character tier list for January 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

The image above shows the tier list of every support character in Honkai Star Rail as of January 2024. It is worth noting that their combat effectiveness without any Eidolon has been considered for this ranking since most players will not have multiple copies of the entities. It further ensures fair judgment, as their performance can change drastically with different Eidolons.

Here are further reasons to justify each of their placements in the tier list.

SS tier

Ruan Mei is one of the best support in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the individuals who are highly versatile for any team composition deserve a spot in the SS tier. Here are some of the supports that has flawless character design and sought-after abilities to be placeholders for the highest rank:

Fu Xuan

Luocha

Ruan Mei

Bronya

Silver Wolf

Ruan Mei and Bronya can be used for almost every team in Honkai Star Rail. They possess strong buffing abilities that can easily send allies’ combat potential into overdrive.

The SS tier also comprises strong defensive units like Fu Xuan and Luocha that are among the most popular picks in the Memory of Chaos, the most hardcore content in the game.

S tier

Huohuo deserves to be in the S tier

S-tier units can bring promising results in the battle, but they are often overshadowed by the ones at the top. Here are some of the support characters that require a bit more gear investment to be effective during combat.

Tingyun

Pela

Lynx

Gepard

Huohuo

Tingyun in particular can rival some of the top-tier Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail as long as she is equipped with good Relic sets and Light Cone. Even Pela has similar potential, and she serves as a direct alternative for Silver Wolf in various team compositions.

A tier

Hanya grows a lot stronger with more Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

The A tier is reserved for individuals that are a bit underpowered on their own. However, they can be an exceptional candidate for any setup as you acquire their Eidolons.

Hanya

Asta

March 7th

Preservation Trailblazer

Bailu

Despite being a 5-star healer, Bailu has been assigned a low rank as most of her potential is locked behind her Eidolons. The same also applies to March 7th and Asta as they struggle to shine in the end-game content.

B tier

Luka is an A tier support (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, the following B-tier support units are just underwhelming to use in their current state.

Yukong

Natasha

Luka

All of them have fallen off the combat meta and are not worth using unless you like their character design. Yukong, in particular, can be somewhat of an exception, as she gets much stronger once you acquire multiple copies of her.

