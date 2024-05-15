Should you build Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail?

Building the Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail is worth considering since their newfound power might be useful in the end-game combat. The game has seen drastic meta-changes ever since launch, mostly pertaining to the release of enemies with unique mechanics. This calls upon entities with different attributes, as long as they are impactful in the battle.

Therefore, Harmony Trailblazer is worth building, as they specialize in Break Effect buffs and Super Break DMG that can benefit various teams. Here is a deep dive into the reasons to build the Harmony Trailblazer.

Disclaimer: This article is highly subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Why you should build Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Harmony Trailblazer can be used in many different team compositions (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update released on May 8, 2024, marked the debut of Harmony Trailblazer. Yes, they are the same protagonists, who have acquired exciting new abilities, thanks to the blessing of Aeon Xipei.

For starters, their Skill deals Imaginary DMG to a single enemy base and inflicts additional damage four times on a random target. This is a great tool to swiftly apply Weakness Break to foes, as long as they are susceptible to the element.

That said, the Harmony Trailblazer’s biggest selling point is their Ultimate, which grants the entire team the Backup Dancer effect for three turns. Allies under this effect have their Break Effect increased by 30%.

Harmony Trailblazer's Ultimate activates the Backup Dancer effect (Image via HoYoverse)

Backup Dancer also converts the character’s Toughness reduction attack into an instance of Super Break DMG when it is launched on a Weakness Broken target. This easily snowballs into a big chunk of damage when it activates on multiple enemies.

Besides, the Super Break DMG is unleashed regardless of the allies’ element. One of the passives of Harmony Trailblazer also increases the intensity of this special attack based on the number of opponents present on the battlefield, which makes them quite powerful in an AoE situation.

Last but not least, their Talent regenerates 10 Energy when an opponent is inflicted with Weakness Break. Therefore, you should be able to build up the Ultimate rather quickly.

How good is Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail?

The Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail has finally become worthy of the 5-star title, following the underwhelming performances from their counterparts. With the ability to deliver additional damage, they are more than capable of competing for the top spot.

Most importantly, they are completely accessible, which is a blessing to those looking for some extra support in a team. You can use them across hypercarry, Damage-over-Time, or follow-up attack setups, given their neutral kit.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.