Honkai Star Rail 2.2 release date and banners

The Honkai Star Rail 2.2 patch is currently available in closed beta and will soon be heading to the official servers. During the recent version 2.2 livestream, HoYoverse revealed information about the upcoming characters, Light Cones, events, and more.

This article takes a close look at the release date and banner order of the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 update.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 banner

The latest Honkai Star Rail drip-marketing campaign saw the official reveal of Robin and Boothil, which also sets them up as the featured 5-star unit of patch 2.2. Additionally, the closed beta leaks have hinted at their official kit and signature Light Cone details.

v2.2 first half banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list outlines all the banner characters along with the reruns, per the 2.2 Special Program livestream.

Trending

Phase 1: Robin and Topaz, with March 7th, Hanya, and Xueyi

Robin and Topaz, with March 7th, Hanya, and Xueyi Phase 2: Boothill and Fu Xuan, with Hook, Pela, and Luka

v2.2 first half banners (Image via HoYoverse)

As specified, Robin and Boothill are pretty much confirmed to be on the banner. While the former will be featured on the first-half banners alongside Topaz, the latter will appear during the second half with Fu Xuan.

Nevertheless, fans should also know that patch 2.2 will likely introduce the Harmony Trailblazer. According to the information, they will possess the ability to increase the allies' Break Effect, enabling them to deal more damage to enemies upon cracking their Toughness.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 release date

Expand Tweet

The version 2.2 update of Honkai Star Rail will launch on March 8, 2024. The information is based on the ongoing banner cycle and the 42-day update duration.

This sums up the speculations about patch 2.2 and its banners. For more information, keep an eye on Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out hints, tips & tricks on solving today's NYT wordle, and some very interesting facts on today's answer!