If you look forward to building the Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards, you might want to explore the best lightcones for Pela in Honkai Star Rail. She's among the 4-stars who have reigned supreme since the game's launch and hasn't been powercrept yet. Pela has been a stable debuffer for many teams thanks to her being easily available because of the 4-star rarity.

The Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards is rather straightforward to build, but when it comes down to her lightcones, things can get a bit complex. In this guide, we will go over the best lightcones for Pela to help you annihilate your enemies with debuffs.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinions.

Best lightcones for Pela in Honkai Star Rail

All Nihility lightcone choices (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela is a staple member for many team compositions thanks to her unique kit that allows her to reduce the defense of enemies. If you have her at Eidolon 4, she can also reduce Ice RES for one enemy. She is also readily available compared to the other debuffer Silver Wolf, who is of a higher rarity.

Here are some of the best lightcones for Pela that you should upgrade if you have them:

1) Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

This is the best lightcone for Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Undoubtedly, the best lightcone for Pela is the free welfare one that was given back in version 1.1 as a substitute for Silver Wolf. Its high Effect Hit Rate (EHR) of 40% stat makes it most valuable as Pela will only need a minimum of 27% more EHR to consistently apply her defense shreds.

This lightcone also provides the wearer with energy, which in turn allows you to consistently use your ultimate. The only downside about Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the fact that this is a limited lightcone, which means people who have joined after version 1.1 will not have it.

2) Incessant Rain

This lightcone for Pela in Honkai Star Rail is great but costly (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, Incessant Rain is one of the best lightcones for Pela in Honkai Star Rail as it is also catered toward Silverwolf. Compared to its 4-star substitute, this one has less EHR but more than makes up for it due to its high base attacks and the ability to apply a debuff that allows teammates to deal more damage to a single enemy.

Incessant Rain is a great lightcone to make Pela act as a sub-DPS unit, but its 5-star rarity makes it less readily available for everyone.

3) Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat

The second best lightcone for Pela in the 4-star rarity (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela has become one of the best teammates for our latest 5-star DPS, Acheron, because of how her kit works. For those who are picking up and upgrading the Intelligence Officer to easily run her with the Galaxy Ranger, Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat is the best lightcone option for Pela.

This lightcone has the chance to inflict the enemy with two debuffs: ensnaring and two reducing their defense. You definitely should run this one, given you have balanced your EHR stat via your Pela's relics.

4) In the name of the World

Welt's lightcone is a great choice, but it has its caveats (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt's signature lightcone can be a great option if you want to build a sub-DPS Pela. It has one of the highest base attack stat owing to its 5-star rarity. The only downside of this option is that the EHR it provides is only applicable to the Skill and not her entire kit.

However, In the Name of the World is easier to obtain than the other 5-star option, as it is available on both the Standard Banner and the Starlight Exchange shop, making it one of the best lightcones for Pela in Honkai Star Rail.

5) Void

Void is one of the best lightcones for Pela if you are a beginner (Image via HoYoverse)

The 3-star option, Void should be a good option for free-to-play players or anyone who lacks the above options. It's nothing special but provides a chunk of EHR, which can be easily increased by superimposing.

Being a 3-star, it is easily available via the gacha system and will carry you through the early part of the game if you are a new player and lack the above options.

