Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch notes: Changes, new features, and adjustments

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will have brand-new features as well as a few updates and adjustments. The v2.1 is one of the anticipated patches of this turn-based gacha title, as Acheron is set to be released during this update. Once the scheduled maintenance is completed, the servers will be back online, and players will be able to enjoy the new features that Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will provide.

This article discusses all the changes, new features, and adjustments that Honkai Star Rail is expected to implement.

All changes, new features, and adjustments in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Honkai Star Rail is set to be released alongside several brand-new features and a few changes. Most of these features are considered QoL (Quality of Life) as they make players’ experience fairly easy and simple. The features are listed in the following section:

Claim all and re-dispatch button for Assignments

Light Cone Lock Management tool

Increased Relic storage

Light Cone EXP optimizations

Along with these changes, players can filter through Paths when searching for a Light Cone in their inventory. With the use of the Light Cone Lock Management tool, they will be able to lock and unlock 4-star or rarer Light Cones in batches while salvaging them for EXP materials. Trailblazers will also be able to unlock multiple copies of Light Cones when Superimposing.

In Honkai Star Rail 2.1, the maximum Relic cap is increased to 2000, allowing players to store more Relics as the title’s character roster increases with each patch. The Simulated Universe is also getting a change revolving around its rewards system. Now players will obtain all first-time clear rewards after completing the hardest challenge. A new World will also be added to the Simulated Universe featuring two fresh Planar Ornament sets.

A brand-new stage of Crimson Calyx: Bud of Abundance, Crimson Calyx: Bud of Preservation, and Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Ire will also be made available to the players in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Since the first anniversary events will be celebrated during the upcoming update, the Oneiric Shard top-ups will be refreshed. Hence, those who have purchased a Oneiric Shard top-up will be able to get bonus shards with their first purchase again. Along with the limited-time banners of Acheron and Luocha, the Nameless Honor battle pass will be refreshed.

