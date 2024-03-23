Honkai Star Rail Acheron and Aventurine banner: 4-stars, release date, and Light Cones

The Acheron and Aventurine banners have set their course for the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update, commencing on March 27, 2024. As is with every patch, the limited-time warps will be available for a specific duration, featuring a few 4-star characters. Do not forget that HoYoverse also dispatches the signature Light Cone for the 5-star units on a separate banner.

With the update coming to the live servers, it is natural for players to wonder about its content plan. Hence, this article outlines every bit of information about the Acheron and Aventurine banners, including their release dates, Light Cones, and more.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron banner details

Acheron banner details (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron in Honkai Star Rail will make her playable debut in the first phase of version 2.1. Her banner is scheduled for a global release with a major update on March 27, 2024. She will be accompanied by Luocha, a staple healer who is getting his first rerun in patch 2.1.

Listed below are all the 4-stars featured on Acheron’s banner:

Gallagher (Fire, Abundance Path)

(Fire, Abundance Path) Pela (Ice, Nihility Path)

(Ice, Nihility Path) Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt Path)

Acheron’s signature option, Along the Passing Shore, will be available in the Light Cone banner in the first half of version 2.1, along with the following 4-stars:

Good Night and Sleep Well (Nihility)

(Nihility) Post-Op Conversation (Abundance)

(Abundance) Subscribe for More! (The Hunt)

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine banner details

Aventurine banner details (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream, Aventurine is set to feature in the second half of the patch. HoYoverse has yet to announce the exact release date of his banner, but it is expected to roll out on April 17, 2024, following the usual 21-day warp cycle.

The speculation remains the same for Jingliu’s rerun, as she will be available in the second character banner on the second phase of patch 2.1. That said, here are the 4-star characters featured with them:

Lynx (Quantum, Abundance Path)

(Quantum, Abundance Path) Luka (Physical, Nihility Path)

(Physical, Nihility Path) Serval (Lightning, Erudition Path)

The Gilded Imprisonment is Aventurine’s signature Light Cone, which, like Jingliu’s best-in-slot, will be available in a discrete banner. The following 4-star Light Cones will also make it to the event warp:

Make the World Clamor (Erudition)

(Erudition) Shared Feeling (Abundance)

(Abundance) Concert for Two (Preservation)

It is worth noting that Concert for Two is a new 4-star Light Cone that will be permanently shifted to the Stellar Warp after the 2.1 update.

