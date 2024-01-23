Honkai Star Rail 2.1 dripmarketing reveals Acheron

Hoyoverse has recently revealed its next set of characters for the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 patch. This includes Acheron, the Galaxy Ranger. With the livestream of version 2.0 and Penacony right around the corner, the Chinese gaming giant has maintained hype up for the game by revealing new interesting characters for its upcoming updates.

Keep reading to find out more about Acheron, who will be one of the featured 5-stars in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

Acheron will be the featured 5-star in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Acheron was first teased during The Game Awards 2023, where Honkai Star Rail won the Best Mobile Game award category. She has been one of the most anticipated characters ever since, and Hoyoverse finally confirmed her release in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

She is a Galaxy Ranger whose real name is unknown. As the tweet mentions:

"A drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger. Her true name is unknown, and she walks the cosmos alone, carrying with her a long sword. Though aloof and taciturn, her blade flicks out like lashing lightning. And yet, she always strikes with her scabbard, never drawing the sword free."

Acheron will be an upcoming Damage-dealing character following the path of Nihility and using Lightning as her element. Miyuki Sawashiro will be Acheron's voice actor in the Japanese version of the game, and Allegra Clarke will voice her in the English version.

She is expected to be prominently feature in the Penacony storyline. However, much about her remains unclear, except for the fact that she shares an uncanny resemblance with two popular characters from other Hoyoverse titles, Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd and Raiden Shogun/Ei from Genshin Impact.

Hoyoverse is set to unveil more details about the upcoming version 2.0 with the Honkai Star Rail Special Program livestream on January 26, 2024. Version 2.0 will bring Black Swan (Nihility) and Sparkle (Harmony) to the game's ever-growing roster of characters. This update will also bring the Astral Express Crew to their next adventure on Penacony, the land ruled by the Aeon of Harmony Xipe.

