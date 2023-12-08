Allegra Clark and Miyuki Sawashiro to voice Acheron in Honkai Star Rail

Hoyoverse is ready to embark on the next chapter of Honkai Star Rail. As revealed during a teaser showcased at The Game Awards earlier tonight, the sci-fi space opera RPG will soon take players to the next region of Penacony. The video also showed some individuals who will play important roles during Penacony and the game's overall main plot. Acheron, a swordswoman clothed in purple, is one of the characters featured in the teaser.

Those who have seen the trailer may have heard a voice they recognize. Miyuki Sawashiro and Allegra Clark portray Acheron in Japanese and English, respectively.

Honkai Star Rail Acheron Voice actors across multiple languages

Acheron will be heavily featured during the storyline of the upcoming regional expansion, Penacony. Much about her is still unknown, as she is yet to appear as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Penacony is also the planet where the Aeon of Harmony, Xipe, resides, so it will be interesting to see what role Acheron plays during the story.

Japanese voice actor for Acheron

Renowned Japanese voice actress Miyuki Sawashiro will voice Acheron. She is known for the following roles across various media.

Raiden Shogun/Ei in Genshin Impact

Raiden Mei in Honkai Impact 3rd

Rosetta Rigor in Punishing Gray Raven

Kurapika in Hunter x Hunter

Mordred or Saber of the Red in Fate/Apocrypha and Fate/Grand Order

Elizabeth in Persona 3

Aside from sharing the same voice actor, Acheron appears to share numerous aesthetic similarities with Raiden Shogun and Raiden Mei from Honkai Star Rail's sister games.

English voice actor for Acheron

Allegra Clark will voice Acheron in the English dub of Honkai Star Rail. Allegra is a popular voice actress who has voiced many characters in anime and video games. Some of her well-known roles are as follows.

Mitsuru Kanroji in the upcoming Persona 3 Reload

Maki Zenin and Kasumi Miwa in Jujutsu Kaisen

Atalante and kid Gilgamesh in Fate/Grand Carnival

Beidou in Genshin Impact

Cynthia in Pokemon Masters

Bloodhound in Apex Legends

Acheron's voice actors in other languages

Park Ji-Yoon (박지윤) will play Acheron in the game's Korean dub. She is most recognized for her role as Rapunzel in the Korean adaptation of Tangled.

Similarly, Juhuahua (菊花花)) will voice her in the Chinese version of the game. Just like Miyuki Sawashiro does for the Japanese voice, Juhuahua plays Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact's Chinese version.

Hoyoverse has also announced some rewards to celebrate Honkai Star Rail winning the Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards. Players will receive 1600 free Stellar Jade on December 9, 2023.

