The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will be the biggest update in the game so far, as HoYoverse is planning to celebrate the first anniversary of the Trailblazer's adventures throughout the galaxy. From hyped-up characters to new story missions and events, the developers revealed a lot during the livestream for this patch.

This article will discuss all the additions coming to Honkai Star Rail, as shared in the 2.1 update livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream: Upcoming event warps and featured characters

The 2.1 update is set to introduce two of the most hyped characters in Honkai Star Rail's history. Acheron will appear with Thunder in the first phase of the upcoming update, whereas Aventurine will gamble his way to win your heart in the second phase.

Alongside new characters, two of our old friends will reappear in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update.

Phase 1

Acheron takes charge of the 2.1 update (Image via HoYoverse)

5-stars: Acheron + Luocha

4-stars: Dan Heng, Pela, Gallagher

Phase 2

Aventurine is set to increase your survivability (Image via HoYoverse)

5-stars: Aventurine + Jingliu

4-stars: Luka, Lynx, Serval

All 5-star characters will also receive the Brilliant Fixation Stellar Warp events for their respective Lightcones.

Upcoming events in version 2.1

New Trailblaze Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 will continue the Trailblaze mission in the next chapter of the story called The Devil in Velvet. There will also be various gameplay events for you to participate in.

1) Permanent events across the new areas of Clock Studios Theme Park and Dewlight Pavilion

2) Vignettes in a Cup: You will be able to select one of the following 4-star once you complete the event

Gallagher

Misha

Xueyi

Hanya

Guinaifen

Lynx

Luka

Yukong

3) Tides of War

Honkai Star Rail first anniversary rewards

Anniversary Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update brings the first-anniversary celebrations, and the developers announced the following as a thank-you reward to all the Trailblazers:

Cosmodyssey event

20x Special Star Rail Pass

1600x Stellar Jades

300 percent boosted drop rate for Relic Caverns and Planar Ornament sets.

Reset on Stellar Jade top-up bonus in the Paid Shop

The first-anniversary celebration will take place until April 26. 2024.

Additional quality-of-life improvement and other features which will be implemented in version 2.1

Honkai Star Rail Concert announcement (Image via HoYoverse)

The game's team revealed a lot of QoL and other content, which will be available once the update goes live on March 27, 2024. The following features were announced during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream.

New Echo of War : Aventurine

: Aventurine One-click expedition

New Crimson Calyx for Abundance and Preservation

New World Boss

New Penacony Map areas: Clock Studios Theme Park and Dewlight Pavilion

Clock Studios Theme Park and Dewlight Pavilion New Simulated World 9

Sigonia, The Unclaimed Desolation and Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm are the two new Planar Ornament Sets.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream redemption codes

The development team (Image via HoYoverse)

As always, the livestream gave three redemption codes for you to claim and get in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades and other resources. Here are the three codes:

3SRN6L3AADLK : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. YTRN743TSUL7 : 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide. 2S8N6M3ATV6T: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether

Honkai Star Rail's 2.1 update will go live later this month, on March 27, 2024.