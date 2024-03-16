Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream codes and redemption guide

The Honkai Star Rail community is in for a treat as a fresh batch of livestream codes are now available following the successful broadcast. HoYoverse has historically given rewards during every Special Program to commemorate the upcoming update. The codes contain Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game rewards that can be claimed via the proper redemption method.

This article lists all the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream codes and lays down the redemption process for the reader’s convenience.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream codes

Listed below are all the redeem codes dispatched during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream:

3SRN6L3AADLK : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. YTRN743TSUL7 : 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide. 2S8N6M3ATV6T: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether.

These codes will generate a total of 300 Stellar Jades and a bunch of other resources, which can be used to summon and build some of the upcoming characters, like Acheron.

However, the v2.1 livestream code expiry is set to be on March 17, 2024, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8). You have around 24 hours to claim them, so make sure to do so to avoid missing out on the freebies.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream code redemption guide

Players have access to a couple of simple methods to redeem the v2.1 livestream codes, such as:

Official webpage

In-game process

Use the official webpage to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the steps for the first redemption method, which involves the official website:

Head to Star Rail’s gift redemption webpage. You can click here to quickly access it.

Log in to your active HoYoverse account.

Under the server section, choose the one where your entire progress is saved.

Enter the redemption codes in the respective area (one at a time).

Hit Redeem to activate.

Preview of code redemption via the in-game option (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the following procedure to redeem the livestream codes via the in-game Pause menu:

Boot up your game.

Once the character boots up on the screen, hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

to access the in-game menu. Beside your profile name, you will find an icon denoted by three dots. Click on it and choose the Redemption Code option.

option. A pop-up window will open where you can insert the livestream code in the blank area.

Hit Confirm to conclude the process.

Claim the livestream codes using whichever method you find feasible since both options can be accessible from any device. The rewards will be dispatched through the in-game mailing system. You can access the option by clicking on the envelope icon located within the Pause menu.

