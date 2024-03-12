Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream: Redeem codes release time and expiry

HoYoverse has finally announced the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream, which will premiere globally on March 16, 2024. Like every Special Program, it will showcase all the contents of the forthcoming update, such as new characters and events. The officials will also release fresh redeem codes that carry Stellar Jades, Credits, and other free goodies.

The codes will be dispatched on-screen during every interval of the broadcast, which will premiere on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Players must claim the commemorative reward immediately as it will have an expiration window.

This article discusses everything there is to know about the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream redeem codes, including their release time and expiration.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream redeem code release time

Expand Tweet

As specified, the fresh batch of redeem codes will be released during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream. To obtain the rewards, viewers should tune into the global broadcast titled “Into the Yawning Chasm,” which is set to premiere on March 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm (UTC +8).

To avoid confusion, we have listed below the Special Program’s airtime across some of the major time zones. Viewers from different regions can refer to them to directly obtain the codes for redemption.

Pacific Time : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Eastern Time : 7:30 am

: 7:30 am UTC : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am CET : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time : 10:30 pm

: 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time: 5 pm

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream redeem codes expiry

The 2.1 livestream redeem codes are expected to have the same expiration window as the ones rolled out in previous Special Programs, i.e., around 24 hours. Considering the official broadcast schedule, the codes should expire around March 17, 2024, at 12 pm (UTC+8).

Trailblazers are advised to claim them as quickly as possible, using the proper redemption method, to avoid missing out on the freebies. On that note, the livestream codes will give out the following rewards upon activation:

300x Stellar Jades

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

50000 Credits

The upcoming Special Program will showcase the gameplay of Acheron and Aventurine, the featured 5-star characters. Additionally, patch 2.1 marks the Star Rail anniversary, so viewers can expect announcements regarding the commemorative rewards.

The 2.1 update will also bring in a bunch of new events and quality-of-life changes, which is something to look out for in the broadcast.