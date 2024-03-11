Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream date, time, and countdown

Following the release of the latest Penacony region, many new additions will be coming to Honkai Star Rail in its upcoming 2.1 update, like new characters, light cones, and events. To provide fans with a preview of it all, HoYoverse will conduct the version 2.1 Special Program livestream on March 16, 2024.

Fans can watch the livestream on the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Alongside the details regarding the next patch, the developers will provide viewers with three exclusive redeem codes during the telecast.

This article will provide the date and time for Honkai Star Rail's 2.1 livestream. It will also include a universal countdown for the reader's convenience.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream date and time

Honkai Star Rail's 2.1 update is expected to be released on March 27, 2024. The developers will share key details about it in the version 2.1 livestream "Into the Yawning Chasm," which is scheduled for March 16, 2024.

The livestream will air at 7:30 pm JST (UTC +8), and fans can watch it on HSR's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

For convenience, here are the 2.1 livestream timing for all major regions:

Pacific Standard Time : 3:30 am

: 3:30 am Eastern Time : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am UTC : 10:30 am

: 10:30 am CEST : 1:30 pm

: 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time : 9:30 pm

: 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time: 4 pm

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream countdown

Acheron is an upcoming 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

The airing time for the 2.1 Special Program livestream will vary worldwide. Keeping track of its release time can be difficult for some fans. To make this easier, here is a universal countdown reflecting the time remaining before the livestream premieres:

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 livestream codes release time

How to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

The 2.1 livestream will disclose several aspects of the upcoming update. The developers are expected to announce Acheron and Aventurine as new characters, reveal the anniversary rewards, and more.

As is the norm, HoYoverse will release three redeem codes at certain intervals during the announcements. Using these redemption codes will provide players with the following rewards:

300x Stellar Jades

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

50000 Credits

All livestream codes are active for a limited time and expire within 24 hours, so exchange them as soon as possible.

